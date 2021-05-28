Ex-Southwest Airlines pilot sentenced for lewd act on flight

MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
·3 min read

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A retired Southwest Airlines pilot was sentenced to probation Friday after pleading guilty to exposing his genitals to a female first officer and watching pornography on a laptop during a flight from Philadelphia to Florida last year.

Michael Haak, 60, apologized and expressed remorse for his actions before U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Mark Coulson sentenced him to one year of unsupervised probation and a $5,000 fine.

“It started as a consensual prank between me and the other pilot. I never imagined it would turn into this in a thousand years,” Haak said during a remote hearing.

Federal prosecutors said in a news release that Haak had never met the first officer before that flight bound for Orlando on Aug. 10, 2020. After the plane reached its cruising altitude, Haak got out of the pilot’s seat, “disrobed” and began watching pornographic material on a laptop computer in the cockpit, prosecutors said.

“As the plane continued its flight, Haak further engaged in inappropriate conduct in the cockpit, as the first officer continued to perform her duties as an assigned aircrew member,” the statement says.

The first officer submitted a statement to the court but didn’t speak during Friday's hearing. The judge told Haak that his actions had a traumatic effect on the co-pilot and could have impacted the safety of passengers and other co-workers.

Haak “had a duty to comport himself in a much more responsible manner,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Cunningham said.

“This is not the kind of aberrant behavior that anyone should accept,” the prosecutor added.

Cunningham said the first officer “unfortunately suffered some consequences” as a result of the incident that Haak “didn’t have anything to do with,” but he didn’t elaborate.

“She had a right not to be subjected to this kind of behavior, regardless of what may have motivated it or prompted it,” the prosecutor said.

Haak was charged in April with intentionally committing a lewd, indecent or obscene act in a public place, a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of 90 days in jail. He was charged in Maryland because it was one of the states that the aircraft passed over that day.

Federal prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence of probation without requiring Haak to register as a sex offender. The judge wasn't bound by that recommendation.

Haak, a resident of Longwood, Florida, was a Southwest Airlines pilot for 27 years until his retirement. His last flight for the Dallas-based airline was on Aug. 31, 2020, three weeks after the incident that led to the criminal charge.

Southwest spokesperson Chris Mainz said in a statement that the airline “does not tolerate behavior of this nature and will take prompt action if such conduct is substantiated.” Southwest only learned of Haak's behavior after he voluntarily left the airline, according to Mainz.

“Nonetheless, Southwest did investigate the matter and as a result, ceased paying Mr. Haak any benefits he was entitled to receive as a result of his separation from (the airline),” Mainz said.

Defense attorney Michael Salnick said Haak had a sterling career as a commercial pilot and received numerous accolades and supportive letters from passengers and colleagues, including one from Southwest chairman and CEO Gary Kelly on the day of Haak's retirement.

“We are blessed that Southwest has been your home for so many years," Kelly wrote.

Haak accepts responsibility for his conduct and "offers no excuses,” his lawyer said in a court filing.

Salnick argued that Haak deserves a lenient sentence given his “lifetime of hard work and kindness.”

“The embarrassment and resulting publicity of this incident has in and of itself been humbling to Michael Haak and has served as punishment in many ways,” he wrote.

Recommended Stories

  • Police officers shouldn't have ‘unfettered discretion’ to make pretextual stops, says former Detroit Police chief

    Former Detroit Police chief Ralph Godbee said the problem is pretextual stops are “not done equally in different communities.”

  • Miles Teller reportedly punched during dispute on Hawaiian vacation

    Miles Teller's Hawaiian getaway isn't all Instagram-worthy cliff jumps and Taylor Swift singalong sessions. He was also reportedly punched in the face.

  • Missing teen believed kidnapped by tech savvy dad found safe in Alabama, officials say

    Daphne Westbrook went missing in October 2019.

  • White mom charged with ‘medical abuse’ for allegedly faking Black daughter’s disease

    A Washington woman has been charged with “medical child abuse” for inflicting unnecessary medical treatment on her adopted Black daughter. The investigation into the woman was initiated by a doctor who told child services investigators he believed the girl was being given unnecessary medical treatment to treat the uncommon neurodevelopmental disorder AHC — for alternating hemiplegia of childhood — since she was two years old. A local news station claims an investigation into the Hartman girl’s case found that “a report co-authored by four medical professionals on the child’s care team, reviewed and signed by the medical director for Seattle Children’s Hospital, calls the risk to her child ‘profound.'” The state of Washington’s Department of Children, Youth and Families received the medical team’s report in February, and the Renton Police probe got underway.

  • Cash Gernon Kidnap Suspect Tried to Snatch Another Child in February: Cops Say

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos by Dallas County Police DepartmentIn a shocking twist, the Dallas teenager accused in the fatal kidnapping of 4-year-old Cash Gernon has been charged with trying to abduct another sleeping child months earlier.According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by KTXA, the girl's grandfather caught Darriynn Brown rifling through his closets in February and demanded he leave.Brown allegedly came back and forced his way in, allegedly punching the homeowner in the face—then made his way into the living room, where the man’s 2-year-old granddaughter was sleeping, and grabbed her. As he tried to leave, the grandfather managed to pry the child from Brown’s grasp, the affidavit says. Brown then punched the man in the face a second time before fleeing.Dad of 4-Year-Old Slain in Dallas Apologizes for Leaving KidsTwo weeks later, the man was shopping at Walmart when he bumped into Brown, who approached him and said, “he was sorry for breaking into his house and trying to take his grandchild,” the TV station reported.The grandfather opted not to press charges at the time but changed his mind after Brown was named as the suspect in the death of Cash, who was snatched from his bed on May 15 and found stabbed to death on the street.Brown has only been charged with kidnapping and burglary in connection with Cash’s abduction while authorities wait for the results of forensic tests.His mother has claimed he is being framed, although the woman who was taking care of Cash and his twin, Carter, identified Brown as the person captured on baby monitor video creeping onto the bedroom, lifting up the slumbering boy, and leaving with him.Police have not released a motive for the kidnapping and slaying.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Backlash over Minsk incident takes Belarus airline to the brink

    The international response to the grounding of a Ryanair jet in Belarus and arrest of a dissident on the flight has delivered a heavy blow to state-run airline Belavia and its expansion plans. Only last month Belavia took delivery of a new Boeing 737 MAX as part of its strategy to offer more transit flights via Belarusian capital Minsk. Since the forced landing of Sunday's flight in Minsk, most of Belarus's neighbours and many other European nations have banned its flights.

  • 2 dead, 10 missing after boat overturns near Key West, Florida

    Eight people were rescued about 1 p.m. after a boat that left from Cuba flipped 16 miles southwest of Key West, according to the Coast Guard.

  • The US Air Force wants to get rid of over 200 aircraft - here's what it wants to send to the boneyard

    The substantial proposed cuts to the Air Force's fleet include dozens of legacy fighter jets and attack aircraft.

  • Phil Mickelson unbothered by Charles Schwab Challenge struggles: 'I won the PGA, so...'

    Lefty is still basking in the glow of his historic PGA Championship win.

  • Ceuta prosecutor probes child deportations by Spanish soldiers

    Prosecutors in Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta are investigating accusations that Spanish soldiers broke the law by deporting children who had crossed the border from Morocco during a surge in attempted migration last week. Ceuta's prosecutor for children, Jose Luis Puerta, said on Friday he had opened the inquiry after two non-governmental organisations filed a complaint citing Reuters TV footage of soldiers apparently escorting a young boy, who had swum to Ceuta using empty bottles as floats, back to the border fence.

  • Fun, foul-mouthed reunion for Turner, Douglas on ‘Kominsky’

    Now at 76 and 66 years old, Douglas and Turner are back on screen together in the third and final season of Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method.” The Los Angeles-set “Kominsky Method” doesn’t place the pair in the same exotic locations as 1984’s “Romancing the Stone” or its sequel “Jewel of the Nile.” It was with that in mind that Douglas thought to invite Turner to join “The Kominsky Method” in its second season to play his character’s sharp-tongued ex-wife, who's introduced during a phone call.

  • TVLine Items: Kyle Chandler Joins Uber Series, Wu-Tang Casting and More

    Kyle Chandler is investing in Uber: The Friday Night Lights and Bloodline vet has been cast in Showtime’s anthology series Super Pumped, the first season of which focuses on the rideshare app. Based on Mike Isaac’s book Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, Season 1 explores “the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying […]

  • ‘Politics is Trump’: Furious reaction as Republicans vote down Capitol riot commission

    ‘I’m very very disappointed, very frustrated that politics is Trump, literally and figuratively,’ centrist Democrat Joe Manchin says

  • Town where Trump repeatedly demanded election probe says it has no evidence at all of fraud

    Trump and his supporters are yet to find any success in their allegations of elections fraud

  • Black Lives Matter co-founder resigns from movement amid ‘misused’ donations controversy

    She had received criticism from conservatives as well as fellow black activists, who are now asking for an investigation

  • Facebook won't remove posts claiming COVID-19 is human-made

    Facebook says it will no longer remove claims that COVID-19 is human-made or manufactured “in light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts." Since the pandemic began, Facebook has been changing what it allows on the topic and what it bans. In February, it announced a host of new claims it would be prohibiting -- including that COVID-19 was created in a Chinese lab.

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • Reward hits $200,000 for road rage gunman who shot boy, 6, dead because his mom flipped him off

    Police are calling for any witnesses to come forward, especially if they have dashcam videos

  • Open Skies Treaty: US tells Russia it will not rejoin key arms control deal

    The arms control treaty permits unarmed surveillance flights over dozens of participating countries.

  • The Hurricanes switched up their lines after warmups. It took another switch late to win.

    If Rod Brind’Amour overthought things early in Game 6, he figured it out late.