Ex-Speaker Ryan to GOP: Reject Trump, `2nd-rate imitations'

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo, then-Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., listens to President Donald Trump speak during a meeting with Republican lawmakers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Ryan is weighing in on the fight for the Republican Party’s future and he's urging conservatives to reject Donald Trump and “second-rate imitations.” Ryan is making the remarks in a speech May 27, 2021, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
STEVE PEOPLES
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, weighing in on the fight for the Republican Party’s future, is urging conservatives to reject Donald Trump and “second-rate imitations."

The comments, in a speech set for Thursday night at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California, come as the vast majority of Republicans in Washington and beyond remain loyal to Trump even while the former president continues to make wildly false claims about his election loss last year.

Ryan, among the most respected Republicans in the nation's capital before Trump's rise, has been largely silent since he left Congress two years ago.

In his remarks, Ryan is not going after Trump by name, but the context is clear.

“We conservatives find ourselves at a crossroads,” Ryan says in his prepared remarks, which The Associated Press obtained. “And here’s one reality we have to face: If the conservative cause depends on the populist appeal of one personality, or on second-rate imitations, then we’re not going anywhere.”

The Wisconsin Republican was the opening speaker for the library's “Time for Choosing” series, which will later feature 2024 Republican presidential prospects such as former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Those close to Ryan, 51, do not expect him to run for public office again, but they suggest he remains concerned about the future of the party. He is on the boards of the library and Fox Corp., which owns Fox News.

In his speech, Ryan describes President Joe Biden's agenda as “more leftist than any president in my lifetime" and he encouraged Republicans to rally around conservative principles.

Ryan also is taking aim at the GOP's tendency to engage in culture wars. Some Republicans, for example, spent weeks praising Dr. Seuss after some of the popular children's author's books stopped being published because of racist images.

“We conservatives have to be careful not to get caught up in every little cultural battle,” Ryan says in his prepared remarks. “Culture matters, yes, but our party must be defined by more than a tussle over the latest grievance or perceived slight. We must not let them take priority over solutions ¬– grounded in principle –- to improve people’s lives.”

Recommended Stories

  • Trump's new 'Contract With America' sounds revealingly different from the '90s original

    During the 2020 presidential election, the Republican Party decided to forgo an official platform, instead choosing to define itself entirely by its support of Donald Trump. Six months after he lost the election, Trump has apparently decided to come up with a platform. Politico reports that Trump is teaming up with former House Speaker Newt Gingrich to write a new "Contract with America," obviously based on the 1994 campaign Gingrich designed to sweep Republicans to power in the House of Representatives.

  • The GOP Infrastructure Offer Is a Sham

    "First of all, they don’t have pay-fors for this. It’s not real," Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren said of the Republican proposal

  • Auditors find no fraud in disputed New Hampshire election

    There is no evidence of fraud or political bias in a controversial New Hampshire election where a recount and audit has drawn the interest of former President Donald Trump, auditors concluded Thursday. Rather, auditors investigating the election in the town of Windham believe a folding machine used by the town to try to accommodate the numbers of absentee ballots in the November election is responsible for mistakenly adding to vote counts for candidates in four legislative seats. “We found no evidence of fraud or political bias,” Mark Lindeman, one of the three auditors and the acting co-director of Verified Voting, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization, said.

  • NY prosecutors have told at least one Trump Org. witness to prepare for grand jury testimony

    The grand jury is set to meet three days a week, for between three to six months.

  • Marvel Finally Confirms Oscar Isaac as ‘Moon Knight’ Star

    Oscar Isaac is officially returning to the Marvel fold. Seven months after Variety first broke the news that Isaac was in talks to star in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney Plus series “Moon Knight,” Marvel has finally confirmed that the 42-year-old actor will headline the project. Naturally, Marvel did so via a tweet that reads, “‘WE ARE […]

  • Susan Collins to support breaking Jan. 6 commission filibuster

    Susan Collins to support breaking Jan. 6 commission filibuster

  • Will rule of law succeed where Congress failed and hold Trump accountable?

    If the grand jury goes against him, Trump would be the first former US president charged with a crime ‘I think it’s a potential sign that it looks like Donald Trump is moving on from the presidency to his next turn on TV, which is as a defendant.’ Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images Standing in court, the former president pleaded not guilty to -harges of financial crimes that he insists are part of a politically motivated witch hunt. Jacob Zuma, once the populist leader of South Africa, cut a humbled figure on Wednesday – and offered a potential glimpse of America’s future. A similar fate for Donald Trump became significantly more likely with reports that New York prosecutors have convened a grand jury to decide whether to indict him on criminal charges. The jurists will examine evidence gathered during the Manhattan district attorney’s two-year investigation into the former US president’s business dealings and alleged hush money payments to women on his behalf. There is a long way to go, but it is a sign that the long arm of the law may reach parts where Congress, in particular the Republican party, consistently failed by holding Trump accountable for his actions. Prosecutors have a decent chance of maintaining the perception of independence because the decision whether to bring charges rests with a jury of citizens studying evidence in secret rather than with Democrat Joe Biden’s Department of Justice. Biden and his attorney general, Merrick Garland, will be sure to stay as far away from the case as possible to avoid any hint of political interference. If the jury goes against him, Trump would be the first former US president charged with a crime. This would surely produce the trial of the century, a fittingly Trumpian spectacle dominating every screen. Neal Katyal, a former acting solicitor general, told the MSNBC network: “I think it’s a potential sign that it looks like Donald Trump is moving on from the presidency to his next turn on TV, which is as a defendant.” A criminal conviction and jail sentence would be seen by America’s admirers as evidence of the rule of law – and by its detractors as the vindictive pursuit of a former leader reminiscent of a failing state. Trump is bound to play on such fears when he soon resumes campaign rallies. He said in a statement on Tuesday: “This is a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history.” He added pointedly: “Interesting that today a poll came out indicating I’m far in the lead for the Republican Presidential Primary and the General Election in 2024.” The fact that the message is tired and predictable makes it no less potent among his core supporters. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, and the Democrats’ impeachment of Trump over his quid pro quo with the Ukraine, became regular foils for Trump on the campaign trail. When the rallies resume, expect to hear these golden oldies combined with some new material: how the 6 January insurrection was actually a fun day out with supporters kissing police, only to be hijacked by antifa; and how the Manhattan district attorney’s case is a Democratic conspiracy designed to thwart any Trump re-election plans. Prosecutors cannot allow such nonsense to blow them off course; Trump will always find some grievance to weaponise. With the help of rightwing media and an acquiescent Republican party, it might secure him millions of votes but not enough to win the national popular vote and, current polls suggest, not the electoral college. A Trump 2024 election campaign depends on numerous variables: his age (he turns 75 next month), the lure of the golf course, how Republicans fare in the 2022 midterm elections, whether Republicans produce a viable alternative and how Biden’s economy performs. But the grand jury could scuttle it before it begins. In America, anything is possible. Four or five years from now, Trump might be back in the White House – or he might be in prison. Only the brave or foolhardy would bet which.

  • New round of stimulus checks going out to Americans, IRS says. Who’s getting one?

    More than 1.8 million stimulus checks were sent out this round.

  • U.S. chip subsidy effort faces pushback over China issues

    A series of amendments for a $190 billion U.S. Senate bill aimed at countering China's technology challenge are in limbo after business groups protested proposals intended to ensure that none of the money finds its way to China or other U.S. rivals. New regulations or reviews of investments or deals in China could disrupt U.S. businesses' future operations in that country, which include semiconductors and medical equipment. Senators from both sides of the aisle want "guardrails," such as mandatory security disclosures and interagency reviews to stop U.S. businesses from compromising national security by outsourcing critical technologies to China.

  • Rand Paul blamed pop star Richard Marx for threatening package. Marx's reply was right there waiting for Stephen Colbert.

    A suspicious package containing white powder and, reportedly, a death threat arrived at Sen. Rand Paul's (R-Ky.) house on Monday. That isn't funny. Threatening anybody, much less a U.S. senator, is serious, even if tests showed that the powdery substance "is not dangerous," as the Capitol Police said Tuesday evening, and "non-toxic," as Kentucky's Warren County Sheriff's Office confirmed separately. But Paul's response, blaming the threat on '80s pop star Richard Marx, is kind of humorous. On Sunday, Marx tweeted, "If I ever meet Rand Paul's neighbor I'm going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume." Paul's neighbor Rene Boucher tackled the senator in 2017, breaking six of his ribs, and spent 30 days in federal prison for the assault. Marx was responding to Paul saying he won't get vaccinated against COVID-19. "As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family," Paul tweeted Monday night. "Just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this powder filled letter." Twitter said Tuesday that Marx's tweet "was in violation of our glorification of violence policy," and it was taken down. Marx did push back, tweeting that Paul's refusal to get vaccinated is much more dangerous than "a wisecrack about Rand Paul's neighbor." But The Late Show also responded to Paul on Marx's behalf, repurposing his 1989 ballad "Right Here Waiting." Marx also played along, interrupting Stephen Colbert's monologue to play-act being evil, but mostly to promote his various projects. .@richardmarx breaks into our broadcast to address Sen. Rand Paul. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/bXvzY04qug — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 26, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Fog of Trump is liftingBiden says he underestimated Trump's ability to spread 'the big lie'Biden needs some braggadocio

  • Late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick's mother urges Congress to approve Capitol riot commission

    The mother of late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died a day after the Capitol riot Jan. 6, urged lawmakers to create a commission.

  • Mom and seven others barge into classroom to beat up teen, North Carolina police say

    Video captured the 37-year-old mother throwing punches at the teen, police say.

  • 5 predictions by the US's top spies about what the world could look like in 20 years

    Some of the scenarios are devastating, while others look like a future version of our current world.

  • New York prosecutors are treating the Trump Organization like it's the mob

    Much like the mob, the Trump Organization is run by family members and loyalists who've been around for decades. Prosecutors want them to "flip."

  • Jeff Bezos Will Step Down as Amazon CEO on July 5

    The day after Independence Day in the U.S., Jeff Bezos will give up the day-to-day reins of the now-colossal company he founded nearly three decades ago. Bezos, speaking Wednesday at Amazon’s annual shareholder — his last as CEO — announced that he will step aside as chief exec on July 5, whereupon Andy Jassy, who […]

  • What is the ‘Havana syndrome’? Inside the creepy ‘directed energy’ attacks on US diplomats

    Since 2016, more than 130 Americans are believed to have been sickened by an unknown ‘directed energy’ weapon

  • Swiss scupper draft EU treaty in break with biggest trade partner

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Years of talks to bind Switzerland more closely to the European Union's single market collapsed on Wednesday when the Swiss government ditched a draft 2018 treaty cementing ties with its biggest trading partner. Faced with stiff domestic opposition to the pact, the cabinet said it would break off talks and try to turn the page with the bloc, which surrounds landlocked Switzerland. "We are opening a new chapter in our relations, hopefully a fruitful one," President Guy Parmelin told a news conference.

  • US urges 'transparent' WHO inquiry into Covid origins

    Without mentioning China, the US health secretary says experts must be allowed to evaluate the virus source.

  • 'There's not one Scrooge McDuck, there's a lot of them': The Sackler family's sprawling wealth became the focus of a Purdue Pharma bankruptcy hearing

    The Sacklers, the family that founded OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma, are estimated to be worth $11 billion.

  • Judge says Steve Bannon siphoned $1m from ‘build the wall’ campaign while dismissing indictment

    He was accused of pocketing more than $1 million from ‘We Build the Wall funds