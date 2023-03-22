Ex-special prosecutor who helped charge Alec Baldwin emailed her boss that the high-profile 'Rust' case could help her election chances, New York Times reports

Representative Andrea Reeb; Alec Baldwin. New Mexico Legislature; John Lamparski/Getty Images

The ex-special prosecutor who helped charge Alec Baldwin in the "Rust" movie set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins emailed her boss that the high-profile case could "help" her GOP campaign for the New Mexico state legislature, according to a report from The New York Times.

Andrea Reeb, a former district attorney and Republican lawmaker who won a seat in the New Mexico House of Representatives last November, was brought on as a special prosecutor in the "Rust" case in June 2022 while she was running for office.

New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies appointed Reeb to the case, and Reeb emailed the DA that she did not plan to tell the press about her involvement, the Times reported on Tuesday, citing from correspondence the news outlet obtained under the state's Inspection of Public Records Act.

"At some point though," Reeb said in the June 9 email, according to the Times, "I'd at least like to get out there that I am assisting you … as it might help in my campaign lol."

Carmack-Altwies responded to Reeb, saying, "I am intending to either introduce you or send it in a press release when we get the investigation!" according to the Times.

The DA and Reeb wound up bringing charges of involuntary manslaughter against Baldwin and an armorer in connection to the October 2021 shooting of 42-year-old Hutchins on the Santa Fe, New Mexico, film set.

Reeb stepped down from her role as special prosecutor last week after Baldwin's camp argued that her appointment was unconstitutional.

Baldwin's legal team referenced the Times report about the emails in a new court filing on Tuesday, calling it "yet another troubling development regarding the State's prosecution of this case."

"Representative Reeb's prosecution of this case against Mr. Baldwin to advance her political career is a further abuse of the system and yet another violation of Mr. Baldwin's constitutional rights," the actor's lawyers argued.

Reeb and Carmack-Altwies' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Insider on Wednesday.

