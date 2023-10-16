Ex-Springfield bus driver, area substitute teacher sentenced for child porn

Gordon W. Roughton, a former Springfield Public Schools bus driver, will spend 17 years in a federal prison without parole for taking sexually explicit photos of a child and sharing the images in a group chat.

Federal investigators said Roughton had previously worked as a substitute teacher in the area and was employed as a seasonal bus driver for a children' program for the Springfield-Greene County Park Board when he was arrested in 2021 on a charge of child exploitation.

Roughton, 42, pleaded guilty to the charge in 2022 after investigators received a tip and executed a search warrant at Roughton’s residence, where he reportedly admitted he and the group chats' members trades sexual images of children.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

To remain in the group chat, according to investigators, he needed to provide content and later took photos of a child victim, whom he knew from his personal life.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Ex-Springfield bus driver, substitute teacher sentenced for child porn