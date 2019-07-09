Dario Leone

Technology, Americas

One wild trip over North Korea.

Ex-SR-71 Blackbird Crew Members Break the Silence on Some of Their Craziest Experiences

Russian and Chinese trawlers patrolled the seas near the base at Okinawa and carefully monitored all U.S. flights. Because of the nature of this particular mission, it was decided that the flight occur with a higher than normal load of 65,000 pounds of fuel, and under radio silence.

The following stories appear in John Altson book The Black Line.

Four Concurrent Emergencies on Landing

Because SR-71 air refueling was both difficult and dangerous, Blackbird pilot Lieutenant Colonel Bredette (BC) Thomas welcomed an assignment that did not require refueling. It should have been easy – A 45-minute flight over North Korea then back to Okinawa. It was his first tour in Okinawa and he had been an SR-71 pilot for about one year.

