Ex-St. Louis officer to seek 26-month sentence in beating

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lawyers for a former St. Louis police officer convicted of helping other officers beat a Black undercover detective plan to ask a judge to sentence him to 26 months in prison.

Prosecutors are seeking a 10-year sentence for Dustin Boone, who is scheduled to be sentenced next week for his role in the Sept. 17, 2017, beating of Detective Luther Hall during a protest.

In memo filed Monday, Boone's attorneys argue that he did not participate in the initial beating of Hall and held him down only because other officers were “acting as though” they were making an arrest, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Boone was convicted in June of a federal civil rights violation related to Hall's beating.

Prosecutors have said the officers mistakenly believed that Hall, a Black man, was participating in a protest after the acquittal of Jason Stockley, a white officer accused of fatally shooting a Black man following a high-speed chase.

Boone's attorneys, Justin Kuehn and Stephen Williams, also said in the memo that the St. Louis police department condoned and encouraged violence, particularly racial violence.

The police department and the police officers union declined to comment on the filing to the Post-Dispatch.

In a sentencing memo filed last week, prosecutors said Boone should receive the 10-year sentence recommended under federal guidelines. They contend Boone used his assignment to the department's Civil Disobedience Team as an opportunity to beat protesters and that he had a history of abusing suspects.

Officer Christopher Myers and Officer Steven Korte were acquitted of the civil rights charge, and Korte was also acquitted of lying to the FBI.

Myers will plead guilty in January to a misdemeanor charge of deprivation of rights for destroying Hall's phone, his lawyer has said.

Officer Randy Hays was sentenced in July to more than four years in prison after pleading guilty in 2019 to using unreasonable and excessive force in the beating. Bailey Colletta received probation for lying to the FBI and a grand jury about the beating.

Hall, who was permanently injured in the attack, reached a $5 million settlement with the police department.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Two homeless men stabbed months apart on Gaines Street; TPD makes arrest, says cases connected

    The Tallahassee Police arrested a man in connection to the West Gaines Street stabbing in early November.

  • Teens drove down Horry highway with woman on car in attempted murder, police allege

    Ja’Real Tavon Warren, 17, and Mije Basnight, 16, were both arrested separately last week on numerous charges related to the incident that occurred near Coastal Carolina University.

  • Democrat Beto O'Rourke running for Texas governor in 2022

    Democrat Beto O’Rourke is running for governor of Texas, pursuing a blue breakthrough in America’s biggest red state after his star-making U.S. Senate campaign in 2018 put him closer than anyone else in decades. O'Rourke's announcement Monday kicks off a third run for office in as many election cycles. “I do believe, very strongly, from listening to people in this state that they’re very unhappy with the direction that (Gov.) Greg Abbott has taken Texas.”

  • CNN Takes Heat Over Piece on VP

    Vice President Kamala Harris got more media attention last week than she has in months, and not all of it was appreciated by her staff and supporters.

  • Springfield District 186 school board votes to terminate teacher who skirted COVID mandate

    The Springfield School District 186 board of education voted to terminate the contract of music teacher Kingsley Keys over his defiance of the COVID-19 vaccinations.

  • Pfizer to allow generic versions of its COVID pill in 95 countries

    (Reuters) -Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it will allow generic manufacturers to supply its experimental antiviral COVID-19 pill to 95 low- and middle-income countries through a licensing agreement with international public health group Medicines Patent Pool (MPP). The voluntary licensing agreement between Pfizer and the MPP will allow the UN-backed group to grant sub-licences to qualified generic drug manufacturers to make their own versions of PF-07321332. Pfizer will sell the pills it manufactures under the brand name Paxlovid.

  • Prosecutor pleads guilty and resigns as jury deliberates

    As a jury was deliberating over his fate, a Georgia district attorney on Monday pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from improper acts while in office and agreed to resign. Mark Jones had already been suspended as Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit district attorney after the state attorney general’s office obtained the indictment on Sept. 7. It accused him of trying to influence a police officer’s testimony, offering bribes to prosecutors in his office and trying to influence and prevent the testimony of a crime victim.

  • NJ mom charged with killing kids will remain jailed: 'The facts are particularly horrific'

    Yuhwei Chou sat still and expressionless in a video room at the jail during the virtual hearing before Superior Court Judge Peter Tober on Tuesday.

  • Rittenhouse judge back in spotlight during jury instructions

    The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, already the subject of scrutiny for various actions in the case, drew attention again on Monday for his handling of jury instructions. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who had been expected to file final instructions on Sunday, took arguments from attorneys until the last minute Monday as he edited the instructions on the bench. The last-minute activity focused on a crucial procedure — developing instructions about how jurors should determine whether Rittenhouse is guilty of each charge against him.

  • Judge Tosses Gun Charge Against Kyle Rittenhouse Before Closing Arguments

    Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty ImagesA misdemeanor gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed just hours before jurors were expected to begin deliberating the fate of the teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August.Hours later, prosecutors made a last-ditch attempt to convince jurors he belonged in prison.During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger tried to convince jurors that Rittenhouse was

  • Four Years On, The Search Continues For A Small-Town Teen Sex-Trafficked In NYC

    It’s been four years since Corinna Slusser left her small Pennsylvania town for the big lights of New York City, only to be sex-trafficked in the weeks leading up to her disappearance. The 19-year-old college student was last spotted on Sept. 20, 2017, as she left the Haven Motel in Queens, a pay-by-the-hour establishment in Rego Park. In the interim between her move to New York and her vanishing two months later, Slusser’s image was circulated on advertisements promoting prostitution. A year la

  • Judge dismisses charges against ex-Notre Dame coach, moves to hold prosecutors in contempt

    Prosecutors could be held in contempt of court following friction with judge in Ryan Ayers proceedings

  • Speeding driver turns out to be teen sex-trafficking victim, Michigan cops say

    The girl was reported as missing or a potential runaway nearly two months earlier, according to police.

  • ‘He’s evil’: Victims' family prepares for killer's execution

    If all goes as scheduled, 23-year-old Lindsey Kirk will be at a Mississippi prison this week to watch the execution of the stepfather who terrorized her family, sexually assaulted her when she was a child and killed her mother. David Neal Cox is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection Wednesday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. In 2012, he pleaded guilty to capital murder for the May 2010 slaying of his estranged wife, Kim Kirk Cox, as well as multiple other charges including sexual assault on his stepdaughter.

  • Kenosha protesters demand Rittenhouse be found guilty

    Demonstrators protesting outside Kenosha County Courthouse demand guilty verdict in Rittenhouse trial.

  • EXPLAINER: Why did judge drop Rittenhouse gun charge?

    On the surface, it looked like prosecutors' easiest task at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial would be convicting him of a much less significant charge — being a minor in possession of a firearm. Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot three people, killing two, with a semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a protest against police brutality last year. Prosecutors brought multiple charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and the firearm possession count.

  • 6 details the Kyle Rittenhouse jury won't consider when they deliberate the teenager's fate

    Several details about Kyle Rittenhouse and the men he shot garnered media attention, but were not deemed appropriate for the jury to consider.

  • Hillary Clinton Trolls Steve Bannon With Just 5 Words

    Donald Trump's 2016 election rival had a "restful" response to the former White House chief strategist's arrest.

  • Missouri Officer Charged In Fatal Shooting of Black Man In His Backyard Awaits Verdict After Week-Long Trial with Claims of Planted Gun, Cops’ Unlawful Entry

    A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective is now waiting for a judge to deliver a verdict after his involuntary manslaughter trial in the fatal shooting […]

  • Two arrested in Eula High School 'hazing' incident, charged with sexual assault

    According to Callahan County Sheriff Eric Pechacek, Jonathan Romer, 17, and Paxton Rock, 18, turned themselves in to authorities over the weekend.