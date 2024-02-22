Ex stabs 19-year-old to death in front of police, PA cops say. ‘He took my daughter’

A 23-year-old man was arrested after police say they saw him stab his ex-girlfriend to death in Pennsylvania.

Trevor Christopher Weigel was charged with criminal homicide in the death of Jaden Battista, prosecutors said.

Around 2:15 p.m. Feb. 16, Battista was talking to a friend on FaceTime. During the call, she told her friend that her ex-boyfriend, Weigel, showed up at her house unannounced and was banging on the door to get in, according to a news release from the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

“While speaking with Battista, the friend heard her say that Weigel was able to get into the house through a first-floor window. The friend heard a commotion, followed by a thump, and then Battista’s voice became muffled as if someone was holding their hand over her mouth to prevent her from speaking,” officials said.

The call ended, and the friend tried to call Battista back several times, but no one answered, according to officials.

At around 2:22 p.m., Lower Makefield police were called for reports of a burglary in progress, according to officials. Officers were told it was a domestic situation.

When police arrived at the home, an officer said he saw Weigel standing outside next to a Ford Mustang. Then, Weigel chased after Battisa, tackled her to the ground and repeatedly stabbed her, according to officials.

Police say Weigel took off running and they found Battista bleeding heavily from her upper body. They also found a bloody knife at the scene.

Battista was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries. An autopsy report confirmed she died from multiple stab wounds to her chest and neck.

“He took my reason for breathing. My entire life. He took my daughter from my husband and I, he took my other daughters’ sister. I want to look him in the eye and let him know the reality of what he’s done to our family and I want him to live with it every second of every day. I hope she haunts him,” Battista’s mom, Jeanie Millward, said, according to Levittown Now.

Weigel was caught by authorities and taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery for self-inflicted wounds, according to officials.

“I want to make sure we can see her murderer (I’m sorry, I can’t use his name) gets what he deserves to the fullest extent of the law,” Millward said in a Facebook post.

Weigel was denied bail, according to court records. An attorney was not listed for him.

Lower Makefield is about 30 miles northeast of Philadelphia.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

‘Dedicated’ taxi driver found fatally stabbed in his cab, OR cops say. Man sentenced

Son ‘packs his bags’ when mom tries to stab him, then she shoots him, Ohio cops say

Man’s headless body found in suitcase, Tennessee officials say. Now roommate convicted