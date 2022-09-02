Ex-State College business owner pleads guilty in Jan. 6 assault, faces years in prison

The former State College business owner who pepper-sprayed a late U.S. Capitol police officer pleaded guilty Thursday and faces more than six years in prison, which would be one of the longest sentences handed down from the January 2021 insurrection.

Julian E. Khater, 33, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of assaulting a police officer with a dangerous weapon. The former owner of the now-closed Frutta Bowls in downtown State College is likely facing a sentence ranging from about 6 1/2 to eight years.

Defense lawyers Chad Seigel and Joseph Tacopina did not immediately return a request for comment Friday.

Khater was charged alongside George P. Tanios, who pleaded guilty in July to two misdemeanors and likely faces up to six months in jail. The 42-year-old from West Virginia may not serve additional time; he already served five months in jail.

Tanios bought two canisters each of bear spray and pepper spray the day before the Jan. 6, 2021 riot. Khater told Tanios “Give me that bear s---” and sprayed U.S. Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick and two others in the face from less than eight feet away.

Julian Khater — wearing a beanie with a pompom on top and a dark jacket — pleaded guilty Thursday and faces more than six years in prison for assaulting Capitol police officers during the January 2021 riot. Screenshot/DOJ

Federal prosecutors have said Khater used pepper spray, rather than bear spray.

Sicknick — a son, one of three brothers and a longtime boyfriend — had multiple strokes and died the next day of natural causes. Neither Khater nor Tanios was charged with his death.

Sicknick’s death was one of the highest-profile symbols of the damage caused by the violent mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump. The insurrection caused more than $2.7 million in damage to the Capitol.

More than 860 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the attack. About 250 have been punished.

The longest sentence handed down so far was 10 years in prison for a retired New York Police Department officer who used a metal flagpole to assault a police officer.

Tanios is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 6. Khater is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 13.