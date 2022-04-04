Ex-state official who faked 2 pregnancies pleads guilty to fraud charges

A highly-paid former state official accused of faking two pregnancies has pleaded guilty to identify fraud and making false statements.

Robin Folsom was the former director of external affairs for the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency. Folsom left her job as the top communications official at the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency (GVRA) after being charged with four felony counts of trying to defraud the state earlier this year.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher first broke the story in February.

Folsom had an annual salary of about $100,000 at the GVRA.

According to prosecutors, Folsom faked two pregnancies between October 2019 and May 2021 and was granted 265 hours of leave under the Family Medical Leave Act, which added up to thousands of dollars in paid time off.

Folsom’s alleged scheme began to unravel in March 2021 when a GVRA co-worker noticed that Folsom was wearing what appeared to be a fake pregnancy costume under her clothes. In May 2021, prosecutors said Folsom created a fictitious identity for the alleged father of her alleged children, and she subsequently shared the false information with GVRA to request time off for the alleged birth of her second child.

A former friend told Channel 2′s Richard Belcher that in the same time period, Folsom faked planning two weddings, even coming up with a fake groom.

Folsom has been sentenced to five years on probation with a behavioral incentive date of three years under the First Offender Act.

The judge also ordered her to pay $12,307 in restitution to the State of Georgia and to complete 40 hours of community service, among other terms.