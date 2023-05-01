Ex-state prison guard admits he punched, tackled an inmate, then tried to cover it up

A former state corrections officer has admitted assaulting an inmate at a prison in Dutchess County and then filing a false report accusing the inmate of being the aggressor.

Taj Everly pleaded guilty to deprivation of constitutional rights under color of law Thursday in federal court in White Plains.

Everly was working at Green Haven Correctional Facility in Stormville on May 28, 2020, when, unprovoked, he punched the inmate and tackled him to the ground. He then filed the false report justifying his use of force, claiming the inmate had punched him first and that he hit him in response.

"The protections afforded by the U.S. Constitution extend to all Americans, including those who are serving time in prison," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement announcing the guilty plea. "When individuals in power abuse their authority to injure the powerless, we will act aggressively to ensure justice is served.”

Everly resigned in June 2021 after five years on the job and was arrested in October 2022.

A superseding indictment against Everly in December also charged a supervisor, Sgt. Rosita Rossy, with helping in the cover-up by submitting her own false report and ordering two other corrections officers to do the same. Her case is still pending.

Everly, 32, of Cortlandt Manor, faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, but sentencing guidelines likely will call for less. Sentencing is scheduled for July 27.

