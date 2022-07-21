Ex-state prison guard faces felony for allegedly faking timecard for OT pay

Jul. 21—A former state corrections officer has been indicted on felony theft charges for allegedly falsifying his timecard to get overtime pay.

Craig Come, 34, of Hooksett, faces charges of theft by deception, a Class A felony, and attempted theft by deception, a Class B felony, according to a news release from the Attorney General's Office. He was indicted by a Merrimack County Superior Court grand jury earlier this month.

Authorities said the theft by deception charge stems from allegations that between November 2019, and the following April, Come put in for overtime pay for shifts at the state prison for men "when he knew in fact he did not work these shifts, and as a result received payment in excess of $1,500," the news release said.

The attempted theft charge stems from Come allegedly claiming that he was entitled to payment for five overtime shifts at the prison between April 26 and May 4 of 2020, officials said. He also previously was charged with official oppression, a misdemeanor, for the allegedly fraudulent entries on his timecard.

If convicted, Come faces up to 15 years in state prison for the Class A felony and up to 7 years in prison for the Class B felony, as well as $4,000 fines for each, officials said. The misdemeanor charge carries a sentence of up to 12 months in jail and a $2,000 fine.