Ex-state rep. charged with threatening to assassinate Sen. Maggie Hassan rejects plea deal

SEABROOK — Police are preparing for the Dec. 1 trial of former Seabrook state rep. Richard Morris, on charges of allegedly threatening to assassinate New Hampshire’s Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire, a former two-term governor.

According to court documents, Morris, 66, with a listed address in Seabrook, was arraigned May 5 at Hampton District Court following his arrest the day before on charges that allege he made threats against Hassan’s life on a number of occasions.

Threats against people are Class A misdemeanors in New Hampshire and, if convicted, carry a possible sentence of one year behind bars and $2,000 fine.

Morris was also charged with disorderly conduct, a violation, in relation to his alleged disruptive behavior at Seabrook’s Yankee Fishermen’s Cooperative, where he allegedly issued his threats against Hassan.

Morris rejects plea deal

According to Seabrook police prosecutor John Ventura, aside from the May 5 arraignment and a telephone case status hearing on June 9, he hasn’t spoken with Morris nor the private attorney Morris claimed he had hired. Neither has Ventura received any written communications from Morris concerning the case.

However, while Morris was being held at the county jail on felony-level theft charges out of Londonderry, Ventura sent Morris a plea offer for the Seabrook charges. Although unwilling to divulge the exact nature of the offer because the case is still pending, Ventura said he always offers certain conditions in return for a plea of guilty.

“I always add conditions that reflect a solution for underlying problems,” said Ventura, referring to Morris’s repeated interaction with various law enforcement agencies due to his erratic behavior. “I never heard back from him on my plea offer. I’m preparing to go to trial on the original charges.”

Seabrook police arrest Morris after public threats against Hassan

According to the arrest affidavit written by Seabrook patrolman Tyler Houldsworth, the charges against Morris came after Seabrook police received a call from a witness from the Yankee Fishermen’s Cooperative expressing concern about Morris’ alleged threats against Hassan, scheduled to visit the cooperative on May 4. The witness told Houldsworth Morris “has had an ongoing issue with fishermen, employees and customers,” at the Yankee Fishermen’s Cooperative.

“The employee also mentioned that Richard had made threats towards Maggie Hassan and that he was going to assassinate her,” Houldsworth wrote in the affidavit. “They stated he was very open about this telling multiple employees and customers he was going to do this.”

According to the affidavit, in a statement to police a witness wrote: “Over the course of the last four months, Rick Morris has harassed (Yankee Fisherman’s Cooperative) employees, customers and fishermen. He has ranted continuously about the fishing industry and lack of N.H. government involvement as well as Washington D.C. His main objective is to take down or as quoted ‘assassinate Maggie.’. .... This has been told to several employees including myself as well as anyone who will listen. While I understand his enthusiasm towards helping the fishing industry, his aggressive and raw passion is unsettling with anyone who comes in contact with him.”

According to the affidavit, Houldsworth clarified with witnesses that Morris allegedly mentioned he was going to “take care of business on Tuesday,” which related to May 4, when Hassan was scheduled to be at the Yankee Fisherman’s Cooperative. Morris was arrested by Seabrook police before he arrived that day.

According to court documents, Morris was held without bail until his arraignment due to his behavior following his arrest, and at his arraignment he waived having an attorney present. A not guilty plea was entered, according to court documents, and Morris was advised of his rights, indicating he would be retaining private counsel.

Judge Sharon DeVries set the June 9 status hearing and released Morris on his own personal recognizance with a number of conditions, including having no contact with Hassan or her staff or office in any way, not posting on social media about her or coming within 500 feet of her person. Morris was prohibited from being at any property associated with the Yankee Fishermen’s Cooperative and required to live at a Seabrook address on Lawrence Street.

Bail conditions not being followed

According to court documents, Morris’ bail conditions included complying “with any mental health treatment and recommendations,” although Ventura said he has not been made aware of when or if Morris sought such treatment.

Morris was not to possess any weapons or ammunition of any kind, nor drive until his license is restored and to refrain from the use of excessive alcohol and controlled substances. Another condition was that he not commit “a federal, state or local crime,” appear at all court proceedings as ordered and advise the court of any change of address within 24 hours.

According to Ventura, however, no one seems to be sure of where Morris is living at present.

Finding him appeared to be a problem for county prosecutors handling the April 19 Londonderry felony charges of alleged theft by unauthorized taking, brought against Morris. The court’s case summary is a list of returned court notifications, his failure to appear and resulting bench warrants.

According to the court summary, Morris eventually requested and received a court-appointed attorney in September for the Londonderry charges. He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge, according to the summary, his sentence suspended for one year conditioned upon good behavior and performing 20 hours of community service. Morris’ fines were also suspended.

