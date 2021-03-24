Ex-state trooper accused of sexually assaulting women while on duty, Texas cops say

A former Texas state trooper is accused of forcing two women to perform oral sex on him, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Lee Ray Boykin Jr., a 32-year-old Spring man, was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting two women while he was on duty, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas. Officials said there could be more victims.

“The criminal complaint, filed today, alleges he deprived two separate victims of their right to bodily integrity,” the Attorney’s Office said in a news release. “He is also charged with carrying and using a firearm during a crime of violence as well as destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation.”

On Aug. 3, Boykin allegedly pulled into a Texaco gas station behind a parked car and told the passenger she had outstanding warrants, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Boykin then allegedly ordered her into his car by saying he was taking her “to a substation,” according to charges. He then drove her into a back parking lot on Interstate 45 in Houston.

“The complaint alleges Boykin told her he knew what she did for a living and wanted some of it — meaning sex,” the news release said. “Fearing Boykin, she complied with his demands and performed oral sex on him, according to the charges.”

Four days later, Boykin conducted a traffic stop and issued a driver a written warning. He then allegedly ordered the passenger into his patrol car and drove her to the same back parking lot on I-45.

“There, he threatened to take the victim to jail for an out-of-state warrant if she did not perform oral sex on him, according to the complaint,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “She allegedly feared for her life and safety and obeyed Boykin’s commands. Following the sex act, Boykin placed his hand on his weapon and ordered her to run, according to the charges.”

If convicted, Boykin faces life in prison.

“Authorities believe there may be other victims,” officials said. “Anyone with information about potential additional victims is asked to contact the FBI at 713-693-5000.”