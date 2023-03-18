Ex-state trooper gets probation for assaulting woman

Mar. 18—A former state police trooper who assaulted a woman in Vernon on more than one occasion was sentenced to probation, but not any prison time on Wednesday.

Jaime Solis received a suspended sentence of five years, and three years of probation, on charges of second-degree assault, third-degree assault, and second-degree threatening.

Solis was also ordered to undergo mental health treatment and not possess alcohol. If Solis violates any of the conditions of his release, he could be sent to prison.

The charges in the case stem from last August, when Solis was first arrested following an assault, when a woman required 13 stitches for a head wound.

Following the incident, the woman reported that Solis had assaulted her many times before, in the form of slapping and pushing her, and striking her with objects, and he was arrested a second time with more charges two days later.

Solis was placed on administrative leave following his first arrest, and resigned from the agency on Nov. 24.

According to police, the woman reported that Solis had assaulted her approximately 40 times in the year prior, often when she tried to stick up for herself.

In one incident, Solis pushed the woman and she fell against a washing machine, then slapped her with the back of his hand, according to police.

In another incident, Solis cornered the woman in the kitchen and struck her with a belt at least 10 times, causing bruises on her arms, back and legs, police said.

The woman told police that she had wanted to leave Solis for a while, but was afraid she would lose custody of her child or Solis would retaliate against her.

