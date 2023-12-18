Ex-state trooper sentenced to probation for tipping off gambling probe target

Struggling with a gambling addiction, State Police Sgt. Thomas Loewke did something good cops never do: He alerted the target of an investigation that the police had their eyes on him.

"A cop does not tip off a bad guy that 'we're coming after you,'" U.S. District Judge David Larimer told Loewke in court Monday.

Larimer on Monday sentenced Loewke to two years of probation for Loewke's crime of alerting the target of an expansive gambling investigation.

The sentence was not significantly different than what was recommended by federal sentencing guidelines, which are advisory for judges. The guidelines proposed a sentence of eight to 14 months.

Feds wanted prison

Federal prosecutors wanted a prison sentence, even if a short one, for Loewke, who is 52.

When Loewke alerted the target of the investigation, Louis Ferrari II, one police officer was working undercover and others were conducting surveillance, Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan McGuire said in court.

An admission to the crime and Loewke's apparent remorse "don't change the fact that it was wrong, it was illegal, and it put other law enforcement officers' lives at risk," she said.

A number of Loewke's colleagues supported him in letters to Larimer and also showed up in court Monday. Loewke had an unblemished career and received numerous recognitions for his work to stop drunken drivers.

In May Loewke, a former state police sergeant, admitted that he'd tipped off Ferrari and pleaded guilty to obstruction of the investigation. Prosecutors said that after that tip Ferrari worked to thwart investigators from gathering information about the gambling operation.

Ferrari allegedly then deleted the betting history of an illegal gambling website, changed its passwords and completely altered the website itself.

Loewke alerts friend to probe

Loewke learned of the investigation from another trooper then alerted Ferrari, whom court papers describe as a "personal friend" of Loewke.

Loewke also has a problem with gambling and had thousands of dollars of gambling-related debt when arrested.

Loewke was criminally charged in December 2022, and has retired.

More than a month after Loewke's arrest, federal authorities charged seven local men with allegedly running a gambling operation that took bets on sporting events and hosted illegal poker games in an office suite in the city of Rochester.

Accused are Ferrari, Dominic Sprague, Tommaso Sessa, Anthony Amato, Joseph Lomardo, Joseph Boscarino and James Cilvetti. Ferrari allegedly ran the online betting operation, sport700.com, and prosecutors say that Loewke sometimes placed wagers through the site.

Some of those accused of lesser roles in the gambling organization have pleaded guilty.

On Monday Larimer also sentenced Loewke to 100 hours of community service.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Thomas Loewke gets probation for tipping off gambling probe target