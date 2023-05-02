Ex-Steelers OLB Jamir Jones arrested, charged with domestic battery before release

The Pittsburgh Steelers released outside linebacker Jamir Jones on April 12, following his arrest on a domestic violence charge in Broward County, Florida.

According to court records obtained by Steelers Now, Jones was arrested early on the morning of April 12 at his Fort Lauderdale, Florida home and charged with one count of battery, a first-degree misdemeanor. Jones was released on bond on April 13.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Off-duty Pittsburgh police officers involved in altercation after Luke Combs concert Jonas Brothers bringing ‘The Tour’ to Pittsburgh Many Dollar Bank customers missing hundreds of dollars due to ATM skimming Man charged in connection to death of woman hit by truck in Oakland DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts