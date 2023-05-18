Ex-Stockton police officer on bail for sex assault seeks OK to work outside county

Nicholas Bloed, a former Stockton police officer accused of sexual assault, asked a judge Monday to modify his bail conditions to allow him to work outside San Joaquin County.

For about four months, a former Stockton Police Department sergeant facing sexual assault charges has been out of jail after posting $1 million bail.

Now, the ex-officer is asking a judge to loosen his bail conditions to allow him to work outside San Joaquin County.

Former Sgt. Nicholas Bloed was charged with assault, oral sex by force and other sex crimes against five people last year.

A judge earlier ordered Bloed to wear an ankle bracelet, leave home only for court hearings and medical appointments, and stay within San Joaquin County lines.

But on Monday, Bloed’s attorney, Allen Sawyer, argued in San Joaquin County Superior Court that the ex-officer should be allowed to start a job at an electric company based in Atwater — about 60 miles south of Stockton, in Merced County.

The job would involve work “between Turlock and Fresno,” court documents state. The company did not return a call Thursday morning seeking to confirm whether they hired Bloed.

“(Bloed) is not a threat to the public or the alleged victims in any way,” Sawyer argued.

But testimony by Stockton residents who allege that the ex-officer sexually exploited them while on duty painted a different picture.

“I was afraid to say no,” one woman told the court last year. “I feared and I wanted it to stop. No more harassment, (feeling) worried about where he’s going to be.”

Sawyer argues that Bloed’s sexual encounters with members of the public were consensual.

Prosecutor Carrie Lawrence said Monday “there’s no change in circumstance to even allow the reopening” of a debate about restrictions on Bloed’s movement.

Judge Patrick Smalling said he would not rule on Bloed’s request until the probation department indicated whether they could effectively monitor Bloed if he left the county.

Bloed is expected back in court at 1:30 p.m. on June 5 at San Joaquin County Superior Court.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers public safety. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Ex-Stockton cop facing sex charges seeks OK to work outside county