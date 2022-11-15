Ex-Stockton police officer Nicholas Bloed appears in court on sexual assault charges

San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar speaks at a news conference regarding Stockton Police officer Ny Tran who was arrested on charges of theft, forgery, and credit card theft from an elder and former officer Nicholas Bloed who is accused of sexual assault and bribery after their arraignments at the San Joaquin County Courthouse in downtown Stockton on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

A former Stockton police officer appeared in court for the first time since his arrest earlier this month.

He was one of two officers in court Monday; both are facing felony charges.

Former Sgt. Nicholas Bloed is charged with 15 counts of sexual assault and other crimes against multiple people, some allegedly happened during traffic stops.

Bloed "was looking for particularly vulnerable people," San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said at Monday's press conference.

"(He) was engaging in his job, [aiming] to pull people over for tickets and citations … and that's how … contact was made," Salazar said.

Bloed's attorney, Allen Sawyer, says the interactions were consensual. Sawyer also acknowledges that his client was on duty when some of the acts were committed.

"He totally admits a complete lapse of judgement and that he made some mistakes along the way," he said.

Former officer Nicholas Bloed, who is accused of sexual assault and bribery, appeared for arraignment at the San Joaquin County Courthouse in downtown Stockton on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

The former officer was arrested Nov. 9 by U.S. Marshals and booked into San Joaquin County Jail with bail set at $4.16 million.

He faces multiple assault-related charges — including assault by a public officer and sodomy and oral copulation by force — against five people, according to a complaint filed Nov. 10 in San Joaquin County court.

On Monday, Judge Ronald Northup denied Bloed lower bail until his next court appearance on Friday.

As of Oct. 13, Bloed was no longer employed at the Stockton Police Department, a police spokesman said, and voluntarily resigned before he could be fired, according to Sawyer. The department could not immediately be reached for comment. Bloed joined the department in 2008.

In addition to the assault charges, Bloed also faces one charge of paying for prostitution that stems from an interaction with a sixth person, and bribery charges linked to interactions with two more alleged victims.

Sawyer said the bribery claim "has us perplexed" and that Bloed would respond to it and the prostitution claim after they receive additional evidence from prosecutors. Stockton officers called DA investigators in about two-thirds of the way through their internal investigation.

Charges followed the conclusion of that investigation.

In May and June, three women sued Bloed in civil court for alleged sexual misconduct. In the criminal case, alleged victims include men and women and that the crimes happened within the last two years, Verber Salazar said.

Verber Salazar called for potential victims to make a report to DA investigators. If the alleged victim is a sex worker or involved in sex work, the DA's office does not plan to pursue prostitution-related charges, she said.

