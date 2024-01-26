Ex-Streetsboro councilman sentenced to intervention program

Jeffrey Allen, left, stands with his attorney, Don Malarcik, on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, and speaks to Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny during a sentencing hearing in Portage County Common Pleas Court.

A former Streetsboro City Council president could see his conviction related to his scrap metal recycling business wiped away.

Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny on Friday granted a request from Jeffrey M. Allen and placed him in an intervention program, rather than sending him to prison.

Allen admits guilt: Former Streetsboro councilman accused of possessing stolen vehicles, guns, pleads guilty

The 61-year-old Allen will be in the program for two years. He also was fined $2,500 on Friday in Portage County Common Pleas Court.

If Allen successfully completes the program, his previous guilty plea will be vacated, and the conviction removed from his record.

Donald Malarcik, Allen's attorney, said Allen has served his community and does not have a prior felony record. He also said that the business had gone decades without any legal issues. Malarcik also pointed out that Allen's business had helped law enforcement in investigations of people trafficking in stolen merchandise.

In a related case, Pokorny sentenced Allen's son, 37-year-old Jeremiah W. Allen, to six months in in Portage County Jail, then suspended the sentence and placed him on probation for 180 days. The younger Allen also was fined $250.

Jeremiah Allen, left, appeared Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in Portage County Common Pleas Court with his attorney, Troy Reeves. Allen was in court for a sentencing hearing before Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny.

Troy Reeves, the younger Allen's attorney, said his client pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, and has no prior criminal record. Reeves also called Jeremiah Allen a family man and a hard worker, saying he works 80 to 90 hours a week.

According to a grand jury indictment, stolen vehicles and firearms were found at Allen Alloys and Iron on State Route 14 in Streetsboro on April 27, 2022. The same day, Streetsboro police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were reported to have executed a search warrant at the business as part of a joint investigation.

Scrap business owner charged: Former Streetsboro councilman accused of having stolen cars, guns at scrap metal business

Jeffrey Allen's father started Allen Alloys and Iron in 1969, and he then took over the business.

Jeffrey Allen was elected to Streetsboro City Council in 2013 and served a single four-year term. During that time, he was City Council president for a year and president its service committee for three years. He unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2015 and 2019.

Portage County Prosecutor Kristina Reilly speaks Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, to Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny prior to the sentencing hearing for Jeffrey Allen and his son, Jeremiah Allen.

Prosecutor Kristina Reilly told Pokorny she opposed the program for Jeffrey Allen. She requested probation instead, along with the fine.

"The state does not see this as a case that originated due to a substance abuse issue or a mental health issue that will allow Mr. Allen to avail himself of the intervention in lieu of conviction program," said Reilly. "The state maintains that this was conducted out of a desire for money, to make money by any means possible."

Reilly added that for about fiver years, the Allens' business had operated without a license required by state law − too long to have been an oversight.

Attorneys for the Allens disputed the claims of greed, citing management issues and the mental health of Jeffrey Allen.

Jeffrey Allen, left, was sentenced to an intervention program during a hearing Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in Portage County Common Pleas Court. Allen appeared in court with his attorney, Don Malarcik, right.

Malarcik said that when his client held his position on Streetsboro City Council and was running for mayor, he stepped back from the business. Malarcik said that during his time away, the staff, including his son, had become overwhelmed. The business became disorganized, with paperwork sitting in boxes due to a lack of computerization.

Malarcik said that evaluations conduced by Townhall II, a non-profit mental health and substance abuse support organization in Kent, indicated Allen had issues that made it difficult for him to fix matters once he returned to the business.

"I think when he came back he was overwhelmed," said Malarcik. "He was suffering from what I think we would all recognize as symptoms of depression. At that time we're also dealing with COVID."

Malarcik added that due to Allen's own nature, he did not seek help or treatment.

Jeremiah Allen, left, stands in Portage County Common Pleas Court before Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, with his attorney, Troy Reeves.

As to the licensing matter, Malarcik and Reeves both said the Allens believed that a now-former employee had submitted fees for licensure. They learned that hadn't happened once police asked for the license. Reeves said the Allens obtained the business license and paid all fines and fees within 24 hours.

Reeves said the Allens have since developed procedures to ensure success. "They are taking a more hands-on role," said Reeves.

Malarcik said the Allens now use a computer for their records, and to check a database to determine if sellers are on a "don't buy list."

Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny speaks to the court Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, during a sentencing hearing for Jeffrey Allen and his son, Jeremiah Allen.

Pokorny said Allen must submit to all requirements of the intervention program, including any treatment deemed necessary. The business must also continue to take steps to ensure no future problems.

Jeffrey Allen pleaded guilty to 10 counts of receiving stolen property, involving vehicles and guns, and a single count of tampering with records. He also admitted to two counts of scrap metal dealing without registration, five counts of possession of criminal tools, and single counts of tampering with identification numbers and obstruction of justice. He also pleaded guilty to three misdemeanors.

As part of a plea deal, 32 other felony counts, including 18 additional receiving stolen property charges, and six misdemeanor charges were dismissed.

Jeremiah Allen pleaded guilty to 12 counts, all misdemeanors. As part of a plea deal, nine of those charges were amended down from felonies, and more than 30 other charges were dismissed.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Ex-Streetsboro Councilman Jeffrey Allen to join intervention program