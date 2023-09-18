Ex-student in attack on Matanzas High School teacher's aide involved in fight at jail

Brendan Depa, the teenager accused in the beating of a teacher’s aide at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, spit at and got in a fight with another inmate at the Flagler County jail, according to a report. The fight started after the other inmate told Depa he was going to prison for the attack on the teacher's aide, the report stated.

Depa, 18, is being held at the Flagler County jail on $1 million bond in the attack on the teacher's aide. He was charged with aggravated battery on a school board employee, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Depa, whose previous diagnosis included autism spectrum disorder, oppositional defiant disorder, according to testimony, was 17 at the time of the attack. Depa was transferred from a juvenile facility in Jacksonville to the Flagler County jail on Aug. 22 when he turned 18.

Depa attacked paraprofessional Joan Naydich on Feb. 21, a beating that was caught on a school security video that went viral video and drew international attention.

Depa also spit at Naydich as he was led away in handcuffs after attacking the teacher’s aide, according to a charging affidavit and body camera video.

Brendan Depa talks with his defense team, Friday, June 16, 2023, before the start of his competency hearing before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in Bunnell.

Fight at Flagler County jail

The incident at the jail occurred about 7:35 p.m. on Sept. 9 in L block, according to the report. A correctional deputy said when he arrived at the scene, Depa and an inmate identified as Burns appeared to be in fighting stances.

Depa was ordered to the ground. While he was being secured in hand restraints, Depa spit toward Burns, who was sitting at a table, the report stated.

Depa was then escorted out of L block and relocated to F block because he was found to be the aggressor, the report stated.

When asked what started the altercation, Depa said it was a comment from Burns.

“We were talking about my case, and he said I’m going to prison. A large Black man attacks a small white woman guilty, so I attacked him,” Depa is quoted as saying in the report.

Correctional deputies reviewed camera video which showed Depa and Burns sitting at a table. Burns got up and walked away. Depa then appeared to spit toward Burns’ direction, the report stated.

Shortly after, Depa got up and pursued Burns.

Depa and Burns met and it appeared that Depa spit in Burns’ face and the two the engaged in "a physical altercation,” the report stated.

The report did not mention any injuries to either Depa or the other inmate.

Naydich continues to be treated for injuries suffered in the attack, according to a Sept. 6 post on a GoFundMe page. The post was from Jessica White Leon, the organizer of the page. It read in part about Naydich: “Long lasting affects are undoubtedly present. Her positive attitude and determination to regain strength and get through the painful & frustrating affects, such as further hearing loss, sight concerns, shoulder pain and constant discomfort from the damage to her ribs, is impressive!”

