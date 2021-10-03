Ex-student charged in Houston school shooting that injured 1

This photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Dexter Harold Kelsey. Authorities say the former student at a Houston public charter school has been charged after confessing to shooting and wounding the campus principal. Houston police say 25-year-old Dexter Harold Kelsey confessed to the shooting Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at YES Prep Southwest Secondary. (Houston Police Department via AP)
·1 min read

HOUSTON (AP) — A former student at a Houston public charter school has been charged after confessing to shooting and wounding the campus principal, authorities said.

Dexter Harold Kelsey, 25, confessed to the shooting Friday at YES Prep Southwest Secondary and was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and deadly conduct in the shooting, Houston police said Saturday.

Police said the principal, Eric Espinosa, 36, was treated at a hospital and later released. No students were hurt.

On Sunday, Kelsey's bond was set at $5.25 million. Harris County Hearing Officer Cheryl Diggs said Kelsey said he'd planned to target a female staffer at the school.

Kelsey remained in jail Sunday. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.

Police said Kelsey fired at the school's glass entry door with a rifle to gain entry.

Espinosa, who was trying to alert teachers and students to the shooter, was struck in the lower back by one of the bullets, police said.

As Espinosa helped students and teachers flee the school, officers arrived and arrested Kelsey, police said.

YES Prep Southwest Secondary serves students in sixth through 12th grades. Court records say Kelsey graduated from there in 2017.

