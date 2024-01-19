Ex-student gets 65-year sentence in Starts Right Here fatal shootings

William Holmes faced the man who shot him and demanded to know: Why?

"You chose the place to do something where you said you loved me. You hurt me, and I had to sit there and watch you kill two boys that I loved too," Holmes, better known as Will Keeps, told Preston Walls at Walls' murder sentencing Thursday. "How did you choose the place that you loved to do something like that?"

Walls was sentenced to 65 years in prison for the Jan. 23, 2023, shootings at the Starts Right Here education program in Des Moines. Rashad Carr, 16, and Gionni Dameron, 18, were killed, while Holmes, the program's founder, was seriously injured.

Preston Walls listens to statements during his sentencing hearing at the Polk County Criminal Courthouse on Thursday.

Prosecutors charged Walls with first-degree murder and argued in his trial that the shooting was motivated by rival gang affiliations. The jury convicted Walls instead of second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and assault causing serious injury, and a juror afterward told the Register the jurors had believed Walls' story that he acted because he was afraid for his life, although they did not find the shootings legally justified.

A subsequent trial for Bravon Tukes, accused of serving as Walls' getaway driver and helping plan the killings, resulted in acquittal.

William Holmes, also known as Will Keeps, gives a victim impact statement during a sentencing hearing for Preston Walls at the Polk County Criminal Courthouse on Thursday.

Painful testimony from the families of Walls, Carr and Dameron preceded Thursday's sentencing. The court also heard from Walls, who told Holmes and the victims' families he was sorry for their pain.

"My actions have changed Will’s life and the lives of Rashad and Gionni’s family forever, and I’m truly, truly sorry for all the hurt, all the pain and suffering I’ve caused you all," he said. "I’m sorry my family is suffering. I regret what happened, I wish it never happened. I never wanted this to happen."

Prosecutors said shooting was gang-related

Dameron, Carr and Walls were all students at Starts Right Here, and Walls was days from graduating when he opened fire. Carr was shot nine times and Dameron, 13, with video showing Walls ran back and forth multiple times to keep shooting both teens after they were down. Holmes was shot twice, including a bullet that would have struck his chest but deflected off a ring he was wearing, mangling his finger.

Prosecutors argued Walls and Tukes were members of the Only The Real, or Strap, gang, while Carr and Dameron were members of the rival Only My Brothers, or OMB. The immediate motive for the shooting, prosecutors said, was a rap video Carr filmed, mocking the December 2022 death of Tukes' younger brother, Trevontay Jenkins, in a confrontation with Des Moines police.

Walls testified in his defense that on the day of the shooting, he saw Dameron carrying a concealed handgun at the school and believed Dameron and Carr were planning to attack him. Fearing for his life, he said, he left the room, cut off the ankle monitor he was wearing after a previous arrest and went back to shoot them first.

Holmes, he said, was an unintended target, caught in the crossfire.

Families share grief, anger in court

Dominique Carr, mother of Rashad Carr, gives a victim impact statement during the sentencing hearing for Preston Walls at the Polk County Criminal Courthouse on Thursday.

Carr and Dameron's families have denied their sons were gang members. In court Thursday, Dominique Carr said her son wasn't a threat to anyone, and that "I don't wish this pain on nobody at all."

"You know damn well when you went home from school, you would have been safe and sound," she told Walls.

Carr's grandmother, Nicole Sanders, said she's not prepared to forgive.

"God will forgive me later," she said. "What you did to my grandson was horrible. You shot him nine times, back and forth, making sure he was down. You came on a mission. You planned this."

Dameron's father, Gary Dameron, told Walls he'd been close with Walls' late father, and unfolded on the stand a memorial shirt from Walls' father's funeral.

"I just brought it here to show you he’d be ashamed of what you did," Dameron said.

Jennifer Morris, mother of Preston Walls wipes away a tear as she speaks during a sentencing hearing for Walls at the Polk County Criminal Courthouse on Thursday,

The court also heard from Walls' mother, aunt and sister, who described him as a caring young man who'd struggled after his father died when he was 12 but had turned his life around.

"Preston got himself out of it. Preston is the only reason why he changed," his aunt Kim Morris said. "That’s tough for adults to be consistent, let alone a kid, and he did that on his own."

Grandmother: Threats, grave violations since shooting

Dameron's grandmother, Christine Davis, said her grandson "lit up a room" and had a heart for helping people. His death has left the family heartbroken and trying to get by day by day, she said.

"I could win the lottery tomorrow and win a billion dollars and be in the Bahamas on a white beach and I’ll be shedding tears," Davis said. "I feel guilty if I’m happy because I shouldn’t be. If I’m crying, I feel guilty because I know Gionni wouldn’t want that."

Making it worse, she said, is ongoing abuse the family has faced since his death. From the stand, she said the family has seen evidence, including online videos, of 10 different incidents of people desecrating Dameron's grave by urinating on it or shooting at it. Multiple family members have received threats, and one granddaughter was beaten up at school, she said.

"All we’re trying to do is live our lives and be left alone," she said. "You’re not hurting them, you did all you can do. You’re hurting us."

Consecutive sentences total 65 years

Judge Lawrence McLellan had the option of sentencing Walls on all three charges consecutively, or running them concurrently, as Walls' attorneys requested. Attorney Glen Downey acknowledged the grief of all the families in the room but said a 50-year sentence for Walls would be "pain enough for everybody."

Prosecutor Daniel Vogt responded that even the maximum of 65 years was too short for what Walls had done.

"The most compelling reason that demands consecutive sentences is that anything less disregards the value of these victims and their family," Vogt said. "Each of these families deserves every measure of justice this court can provide."

McLellan said that, given the three separate victims and the facts of the case, he would sentence Walls to up to 65 years, the maximum, with a 40-year minimum before he is eligible for parole. Under Iowa law, Walls also will owe $150,000 in restitution apiece to the Carr and Dameron families.

Thursday's hearing comes a week after Walls was sentenced to five years in a prior case for firing a handgun in a cemetery, for which he was under court monitoring at the time of the Starts Right Here shooting. McLellan did not address whether the new sentences will run consecutively or concurrently with that term.

More litigation to come

Thursday's sentencing doesn't end court action resulting from the shooting. Carr and Dameron's families have sued Holmes and Starts Right Here, accusing them of negligence in failing to prevent the attack. The defendants have argued in counterclaims that any liability belongs to Walls and Tukes.

The case continues to work through the court process. Most recently, Starts Right Here asked the court this week to grant access to Dameron and Carr's juvenile court records. The motion points to a recent federal indictment against other OMB gang associates, including the woman who allegedly bought the gun Dameron was carrying when he died, and notes that the indictment describes Dameron as also a member of OMB.

Walls' attorneys on Thursday also previewed arguments he might make on appeal or in postconviction relief actions. One of the instructions given to the jury, the one by which they convicted Walls of shooting Keeps, was missing essential information, they said, and asked the court to grant him an acquittal on the charge or order a new trial.

Prosecutors responded that the defense had approved the jury instructions, and in fact had proposed the language it now criticized, and said the judge had no basis to overturn the verdict. McLellan denied Walls' motions.

