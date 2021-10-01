Ex-student opens fire at Houston school, shoots and injures administrator

A former student at a Houston prep school shot and injured an administrator at the school Friday morning.

The unidentified man, 25, shot out a glass panel at YES Prep Southwest Secondary to gain entry to the building, then shot the administrator in the back, Houston police said. Cops responded within minutes and arrested the shooter.

The victim, also a man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Other school officials recognized the gunman as a former student, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said, adding that he didn’t know if the shooter and victim had any personal history.

The shooting sparked a chaotic scene shortly after classes began at the school in southwest Houston, which has around 1,000 students in grades 6-12.

No students, or other administrators, were injured.