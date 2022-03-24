Ex-suburban highway boss pleads guilty to taking $282,000 in kickbacks from excavation company

The onetime elected head of the Bloomingdale Township highway commission pleaded guilty Thursday to taking $282,000 in kickbacks from the owner of an excavation company in exchange for approving contracts for road work that in many cases was never performed.

Robert Czernek, 71, pleaded guilty to one count of honest-services wire fraud in a telephone hearing before U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly. Sentencing guidelines call for up to nine years in prison, but prosecutors have agreed to recommend a much lighter term if he continues to cooperate.

Czernek was charged in August 2020 with taking kickbacks from Debra Fazio, owner of Bloomingdale-based Bulldog Earth Movers Inc., over a period of more than eight years.

In exchange, Czernek used his official position to approve more than $700,000 in payments for stone delivery, dump-leveling, and storm-sewer invoices submitted by Fazio’s company to Bloomingdale Township.

The scheme began in 2012, the year Czernek was elected, and continued almost unabated for his entire time in office, according to his plea agreement with prosecutors. The only exception was 2013, an election year, when it was agreed to pause the kickbacks because Czernek “did not want to draw any scrutiny,” according to his plea agreement with prosecutors.

According to the plea, Czernek concealed the fraud by leaving handwritten notes for Giannini in various secluded places on Bloomingdale Township Highway Department property, according to his plea agreement with prosecutors.

The notes included a description of the work and number of hours purportedly spent by Bulldog on various projects. Fazio later submitted invoices to the township that repeated Czernek’s notes word for word, according to the plea agreement.

In order to conceal the extra money from his wife, Czernek told Giannini to have the kickbacks paid by checks written to an old trucking company he owned, Tri-State Express, according to the plea.

In pleading guilty, Czernek agreed to forfeit assets seized as part of the investigation, including about $28,000 in cash, a 1981 Corvette, a 2014 Lexus RX 350, and a 1966 Buick Wildcat.

Fazio, 65, and longtime Bulldog employee Mario Giannini, 60, were also charged and are scheduled to go to trial in May.

