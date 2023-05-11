Ex-Sumner coach appears in packed courtroom for rape, child molestation charges

A former Sumner High School varsity basketball coach was taken into custody on sex charges after his arraignment Thursday at the Pierce County Superior Court.

Jacob “Jake” Jackson appeared in court after prosecutors charged him with third-degree child rape, indecent exposure, first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor, two counts of third-degree child molestation and five counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

The charges were filed April 27. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf at Thursday’s arraignment.

Jackson is accused of seeking and sending sexually explicit photos to players that were on the basketball team. He is also accused of inappropriately touching and interacting with players.

Commissioner Craig Adams set a $25,000 bail. Jackson will be placed on home detention with an ankle monitor if he makes bail and is released. He must not interact with minors with the exception of his children. He must not possess any firearms, marijuana, alcohol or other controlled substances.

His next appearance in court is scheduled for June 8.

Former Sumner High School varsity basketball coach Jacob “Jake” Jackson arrives in Pierce County Superior Court to be arraigned on charges of third-degree child rape, indecent exposure, first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor, two counts of third-degree child molestation and five counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes. Commissioner Craig Adams ordered Jackson be taken directly into custody following the arraignment, drawing applause from the gallery.

“From the turnout today the community is taking this to heart,” Adams said. “These are serious allegations that impact our community. I routinely have murder cases here that don’t have hundreds of this kind of turnout.”

Courtroom 270 was packed, with some people huddled in the corners and on the floor. A group placed a banner on the wall – held up by toothpicks – that read: “We Believe the Boys! We support their families and all in our community who have been affected! #SUMNERSTRONG.”

When the judge announced Jackson would be taken to custody, cheers and applause erupted from attendees. Adams told them it wasn’t appropriate and that they could celebrate outside the courtroom.

Families have filed lawsuits against Jackson, The News Tribune reported in March 2023 and October 2022. Those two families and others also filed a claim against the Sumner-Bonney Lake School District in April 2023 as a precursor to a lawsuit, alleging that the district failed to protect the student athletes.

Jackson coached at Sumner High from 2016-22. As of September 2022, he no longer works at the Sumner-Bonney Lake School District. He resigned.

Robin Garrison told The News Tribune the judge’s decision was not enough to protect the students. Garrison was one of the many attendees at the arraignment. She lives in the Sumner area.

“I’m happy that they did a house arrest. I think that’s a good step in the right direction of protecting the kids and making them feel safer in their community,” Garrison said. “The bail amount was disappointing.”

Katie Laramore, another attendee from Sumner, said she’s happy the process is continuing.

“We support the victims,” Laramore said.