Ex-Syrian security official under Assad found guilty of crimes against humanity in landmark case

Our Foreign Staff
Syrian defendant Eyad al-Gharib, who has been convicted of crimes against humanity - THOMAS LOHNES&#xa0;/AFP
Syrian defendant Eyad al-Gharib, who has been convicted of crimes against humanity - THOMAS LOHNES /AFP

A German court sentenced a former member of President Bashar al-Assad's security services to four and a half years in prison on Wednesday for facilitating the torture of civilians, the first such verdict for crimes against humanity in the 10-year-old Syrian civil war.

The higher regional court in the western city of Koblenz said Eyad al-Gharib had arrested at least 30 anti-government protesters at the start of the conflict in 2011 and sent them to an intelligence facility where he knew detainees were tortured.

The verdict gives hope to the 800,000 Syrians in Germany who say they were tortured in government facilities after attempts to establish an international tribunal for Syria failed.

"This is an important step forward in the process of securing accountability for the Syrian government's systematic use of torture against civilians," said Steve Kostas, a lawyer with the Open Society Foundation's Justice Initiative, which is representing Syrian plaintiffs.

The Assad government denies it tortures prisoners.

Al-Gharib's lawyers had asked for an acquittal, saying he had carried out the arrests in and around Damascus under duress by his superiors. He had asked the court to consider him a witness in broader legal efforts against the Syrian government.

The same court will continue hearings in the case of a second suspect identified as Anwar Raslan, a former intelligence officer charged with 58 murders in a Damascus prison where prosecutors say at least 4,000 opposition activists were tortured in 2011 and 2012.

Syrian human rights lawyer Anwar al-Bunni said the unprecedented verdict would speed up efforts to bring charges against former members of the Syrian government suspected of war crimes who have fled to Europe.

"History has been made," said Mr al-Bunni. "The first verdict against a member of the Syrian regime's torture and murder machine is a verdict against the whole regime, not just against one individual. It gives hope that justice is possible."

Recommended Stories

  • Spain removes last statue of dictator Francisco Franco despite campaign by far-Right Vox

    The last statue of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco was removed on Tuesday from the city gates of Melilla, a Spanish enclave and autonomous city on the northwest African coast. Without much fanfare, a group of workmen operated a mechanical digger and heavy drills to chip away at the brick platform on which the statue stood, lifted it off by a chain around its neck and carted it away in bubble wrap on a pickup truck. The statue, erected three years after Franco's death in 1978, commemorated his role as commander of the Spanish Legion in the Rif War, a conflict fought in the 1920s by Spain and France against the Berber tribes of the Rif mountainous region of Morocco.

  • Clippers rout Wizards 135-116, snap Washington's win streak

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points and the Los Angeles Clippers routed Washington 135-116 on Tuesday night, snapping the Wizards' season-high five-game winning streak. Paul George had 30 points before exiting with 7:19 remaining because of a minutes restriction after a toe injury. The Clippers had four bench players in double figures as their reserves outscored the Wizards' subs 58-29.

  • Pressa Shares Unreleased Track "Killers & Demons" in Reimagined Virtual Concert Film

    Pressa shares a snippet of his unreleased track "Killers & Demons" in his unique reimagined virtual concert experience that debuts live on YouTube.

  • Colts’ Anthony Castonzo offically moved to retired list

    Castonzo officially moved to retired list.

  • Ukraine says Russian hackers attack web-based state document system

    Ukraine accused an unnamed group of Russian hackers on Wednesday of trying to disseminate malicious documents through a web-based system on which government documents are circulated, but did not say whether any damage was caused. Kyiv has previously accused Moscow of orchestrating large cyber attacks as part of a "hybrid war" against Ukraine, which Russia denies. The aim of the attack was to contaminate information resources on the System of Electronic Interaction of Executive Bodies, Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council said in a statement.

  • What are the odds the Jets take Zach Wilson or Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft?

    The Jets hold the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and speculation is they might take either BYU QB Zach Wilson or possibly Ohio State QB Justin Fields with their selection. The crew debates the odds of the Jets actually taking a QB at No. 2 overall or if they end up sticking with current QB Sam Darnold and go another route.

  • Dollar pummelled, Aussie soars as reflation trades grip FX markets

    The dollar remained at multi-year lows against the Antipodean currencies and held near a one-month low versus the euro as reflation trades gripped the currency markets on Wednesday. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated on Tuesday that U.S. interest rates will remain low and the Fed will keep buying bonds to support the U.S. economy. Money flowed from safe havens like the dollar, Swiss franc and the Japanese yen towards currencies expected to benefit from a pick-up in global trade, and to countries like Britain that are recovering quickly from the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Liz Cheney: Republicans Need ‘To Make Clear We Aren’t The Party Of White Supremacy’

    The deadly U.S. Capitol riot "cannot be minimized," said the third-ranking House Republican.

  • Back to the well? Panthers release 2 FA who should interest Cowboys

    Two veterans hit the defensive free-agent market thanks to the Carolina Panthers. Should Dallas be interested?

  • Iran proposes creating international fund for climate change

    Tehran points finger at US and China as world’s biggest polluters

  • Biden rushes to address global computer chip shortage via latest executive order

    President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Wednesday aimed at addressing a global semiconductor chip shortage that has forced U.S. automakers and other manufacturers to cut production and alarmed the White House and members of Congress, administration officials said. The scarcity, exacerbated by the pandemic, will be the subject when Biden meets a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday to discuss the issue. Administration officials said Biden's executive order, to be signed at 4:45 p.m. EST Wednesday, will launch an immediate 100-day review of supply chains for four critical products: semiconductor chips, large-capacity batteries for electric vehicles, rare earth minerals and pharmaceuticals.

  • Terry Fontenot: We have to make some hard decisions on Falcons roster

    The Falcons overhauled their football operation this offseason with new General Manager Terry Fontenot and new head coach Arthur Smith. But Atlanta has a tall task ahead to get the roster ready for the 2021 season. The club is one of a few in bad shape with the salary cap. Though the final number has [more]

  • ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, February 23, 2021

    Christine Brennan: ‘Everything that anyone is talking about is Tiger Woods’; Transgender service members fight for acceptance; Mother demands answers after 6-year-old son accused of sexual misconduct

  • German court issues guilty verdict in first Syria torture trial

    A German court sentenced a former member of President Bashar al-Assad's security services to 4-1/2 years in prison on Wednesday for facilitating the torture of civilians, the first such verdict for crimes against humanity in the 10-year-old Syrian civil war. The higher regional court in the western city of Koblenz said Eyad A. had arrested at least 30 anti-government protesters at the start of the conflict in 2011 and sent them to an intelligence facility where he knew detainees were tortured. The verdict gives hope to the 800,000 Syrians in Germany who say they were tortured in government facilities after attempts to establish an international tribunal for Syria failed.

  • US to seek seat on UN human rights body, after Trump pullout

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday the United States will vie for a seat at the U.N.'s human rights body, which would cement a U.S. return to a Geneva-based body that was shunned by the Trump administration. The top U.S. diplomat said his country will seek a three-year term starting next year at the Human Rights Council, and acknowledged it needs reform, particularly to end its “disproportionate” focus on Israel — the only country whose rights record comes up for scrutiny at every one of its thrice-yearly meetings. In a video message, Blinken raised concerns about countries including Myanmar, which has faced international criticism over a military coup last month, China over its Xinjiang region, and Russia after the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and demonstrators during protests against President Vladimir Putin’s government.

  • Neighbours' efforts to help end Myanmar crisis raise suspicion among protesters

    The minister, Wunna Maung Lwin, made the first foreign trip by a member of the new military government as opponents of the Feb. 1 coup again took to the streets in Myanmar. The army seized power after alleging fraud in a Nov. 8 election swept by Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD), detaining her and much of the party leadership. Indonesia has taken the lead within the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) in efforts to steer a path out of the crisis and its foreign minister, Retno Marsudi, arrived in Bangkok on Wednesday and met Wunna Maung Lwin and Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai.

  • Peter Dinklage Made a Ton of Money on 'Game of Thrones'

    He remains one of the industry's best with his turn in Netflix's 'I Care A Lot.'

  • Imran Khan visits Sri Lanka as Muslims demand burial rights

    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday as Muslims protested near the president's office demanding that the government allow people who die of COVID-19 to be buried instead of cremated. Sri Lankan Muslims hope Khan will take up the burial issue when he meets his counterparts on Tuesday and Wednesday. Khan is to meet with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his older brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, during his two-day visit.

  • Obituary: Yamani, the Saudi oil minister who brought the West to its knees

    Saudi Arabia's Sheikh Zaki Yamani, the embodiment of the ascent of Arab petroleum power and the face of the 1973 oil embargo that brought the West to its knees, has died. Yamani was a witness to the 1975 murder of the Saudi king who had plucked him, a non-royal, from obscurity to be oil minister. Later the same year Yamani was kidnapped at an OPEC meeting by Ilyich Ramirez Sanchez, known as Carlos the Jackal.

  • Why Michael Che's 'SNL' joke about Israeli vaccinations sparked a debate about anti-Semitism

    Several Jewish advocacy groups have called on Michael Che and 'Saturday Night Live' to apologize for the 'Weekend Update' joke.