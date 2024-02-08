Ex-teacher accused of having sexual relations with students files to withdraw plea

In this Jan. 24, 2024, file photo, former teacher Arin Hankerd enters Judge Karen Foxman's courtroom for a hearing at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach.

Arin Hankerd, the former high school teacher accused of having sexual relations with two female students, has filed a motion to withdraw his no-contest plea, citing a prosecutor seeking to double the minimum prison sentence he faced only days before sentencing.

Hankerd, 43, was a teacher at Mainland High School when he met a student there and had her perform oral sex on him at his home, according to court records. Hankerd later went to work at Atlantic High School where he met another girl with whom he engaged in inappropriate behavior on campus, records show.

If Hankerd succeeds in withdrawing his plea, it would further delay the case's resolution; the case would have been closed by now since Hankerd was scheduled to be sentenced last month. Instead, the two sides might have to prepare for trial with depositions and other matters.

One of Hankerd's defense attorneys, John Selden, filed a motion Wednesday seeking to withdraw Hankerd's no-contest pleas to the charges in both cases. The pleas were open, meaning no agreement had been reached with prosecutors limiting possible prison time.

A hearing on Selden's motion to withdraw the plea is set for 1:30 p.m. Monday before Circuit Judge Karen Foxman at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach.

Hankerd entered the pleas on Oct. 25 at which point Assistant State Attorney Ashley Terwilleger presented state sentencing guidelines that set a minimum sentence of 18.3 years.

But just days before Hankerd was to be sentenced on Jan. 25, Terwilleger filed new revised guidelines which increased the minimum sentence to 38.4 years in prison.

Regardless of the minimum, Hankerd faces up to 186 years in prison on all the charges if the judge ran them consecutively.

Selden had been expected to argue for a sentence below 18.3 years, known as a "downward departure." Selden was going to argue that Hankerd suffers from bipolar disorder with manic episodes and impaired judgment, according to a motion.

The judge is not required to grant the downward departure.

Selden's latest motion refers to a Jan. 24 hearing over the prosecutor's change when the judge asked the state if it was "insisting on applying the revised scoresheet" and the state indicated it was, Selden wrote.

"In response to the court's specific question, the state agreed that this change, when the plea had already been entered on a colloquy incorporating the original scoresheet, would permit the defendant to withdraw his previously entered plead upon good cause due to the change in terms," Selden wrote.

Selden then cited case law stating that a defendant can withdraw a plea based on an error in the scoresheet guidelines and that a defendant who shows "good cause" has a right to withdraw his plea.

The change in Hankerd's possible sentence

Terwilleger filed an amended sentencing memorandum on Jan. 23 adding an adult-on-minor enhancement which increased the minimum prison time. She acknowledged the enhancement was not addressed when Hankerd entered his plea.

"Based on the lack of discretion to apply the enhancement, the defendant needs to confirm on the record that he understands the enhancement and wishes to continue to sentencing on his open plea," Terwilleger wrote.

At a Jan. 24 hearing, Foxman was not happy with the state's late change.

Judge Karen Foxman gestures with her hands as she questions prosecutor Ashley Terwilleger, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, during a hearing for former teacher Arin Hankerd at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach.

Terwilleger said she believed she had no discretion in applying the enhancement. Foxman responded that prosecutors waive minimum mandatories all the time.

Foxman asked Terwilleger whether she still wanted to apply the enhancement. Terwilleger said that given Hankerd's pattern, she did.

"When I have somebody in pretrial detention and when I have minor victims as you've heard me say numerous times, I don't want unnecessary delays; it's not fair to anybody," Foxman said to Terwilleger. "Because regardless of how serious the charges are, reality is we have a constitution. We have due process rights. And we have victims and whether you've talked to their families, no disrespect to that, the reality is the stress of a case on a young victim is the reason that they are specifically mandated as sensitive victims, whose cases we try to move. And everything that has been done here is contrary to all of those principles that we try and follow."

"Yes, your honor," Terwilleger responded.

The judge said she had "a lot of respect" for Terwilleger, but urged her to reconsider.

Foxman said, "I don't understand the decision and the cost-benefit analysis here, to be candid."

The charges, accusations against Hankerd

Hankerd has been jailed since Foxman granted Terwilleger's request on May 23 to revoke his bond. Foxman said at that hearing that Hankerd was "a threat to the community."

For the two cases, Hankerd pleaded no contest on Oct. 25 to two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation against a student by an authority figure; one count of traveling to meet a minor against a student by an authority figure; one count of lewd and lascivious exhibition via a computer against a student by an authority figure; and one count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor against a student by an authority figure, each one a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison. Hankerd also pleaded no contest to two counts of an offense against a student by an authority figure, a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

In a sentencing memo, Terwilleger wrote that Hankerd revealed a predatory nature as he groomed the victims with questions about tacos or pizza or the beach before moving on to asking what color underwear they were wearing.

Hankerd would also discuss how he could get in trouble and certain ways they needed to be careful, Terwilleger’s memo stated.

Terwilleger wrote that Hankerd’s behavior escalated to the point where he was having sexual activity on campus at Atlantic High School in Port Orange.

Hankerd was a physical education teacher and football coach at Atlantic High School when he met a 14-year-old sophomore in August 2022. Hankerd started grooming her in December 2022, talking to her nearly everyday and then buying her lunch, according to Terwilleger’s memo. Hankerd told her that he thought of her “as more than a regular student.”

On Jan. 6, 2023, Hankerd and the girl started communicating over Instagram with Hankerd requesting nude photos from the girl and him sending her nude photos of himself. The girl would go to school early to meet Hankerd. Hankerd had sexual activity with the girl on numerous occasions at Atlantic High School, including his classroom and in a storage room in the school gymnasium, the memo stated. Hankerd discussed having children with the girl and encouraged her to take birth control, the memo stated.

The girl usually wrote in her journal when she was upset. Her mother noticed her writing in the journal on Feb. 10, 2023, checked the writings and then checked her daughter’s Instagram account and found messages between Hankerd and the girl. The mother also found a video of Hankerd naked in the shower and other inappropriate photos. She contacted police.

Shortly after his arrest, a previous victim contacted police. The second girl was a 15-year-old sophomore at Mainland High School in Daytona Beach when she met Hankerd in the gym. She said Hankerd flirted with her. When she was a junior, she and Hankerd exchanged messages on Facebook in which he requested photographs, and the conversations became increasingly sexual. In August 2019, Hankerd invited her to his home in Ormond Beach where he had her perform oral sex on him, the memo stated.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Arin Hankerd, disgraced ex-high school teacher, files to withdraw plea