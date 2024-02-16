Ex-teacher Arin Hankerd has new sentencing date in student sex case

Former teacher Arin Hankerd enters the courtroom, Wednesday January 24, 2024 for a hearing in Judge Karen Foxman's courtroom at the Justice Center in Daytona Beach.

Arin Hankerd, the former high school teacher accused of having sexual relations with two female students, will be sentenced on May 10, according to court records.

Hankerd, 43, was a teacher at Mainland High School when he met a student there and had her perform oral sex on him at his home, according to court records. Hankerd later went to work at Atlantic High School where he met another girl with whom he engaged in inappropriate behavior on campus, records show.

Circuit Judge Karen Foxman set the sentencing to begin at 9 a.m. May 10 at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach.

Hankerd entered an open plea of no contest to the charges against him, meaning there was no agreement with prosecutors on the sentence.

Hankerd will face up to a maximum of 186 years in prison. According to state sentencing guidelines he faces a minimum sentence of 18.6 years in prison.

Hankerd's defense attorney, John Selden, has filed a notice that he will seek a downward departure, meaning a sentence less than the 18.6 years. The judge is not obligated to grant it.

The sentencing was originally set for Jan. 25, but a clash over a change by a prosecutor to a scoresheet that increased the minimum sentence threatened to scuttle the plea deal. The issue was revolved, clearing the way for the sentencing.

Hankerd rejected a 25-year prison term followed by 10 years offered by prosecutors. Hankerd's attorney made a counter offer of 20 years in prison, which the state rejected after consulting with the family and other prosecutors.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Arin Hankerd has new sentencing date in Florida student sex case