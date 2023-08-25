Ex-teacher cleared of animal cruelty after striking pony called Bruce Almighty

A former teacher whose life was “torn to pieces” over footage of her allegedly striking a pony during a hunt broke down in tears as she was cleared of causing unnecessary suffering to the animal.

Sarah Moulds, 39, wept in the dock of Court number two at Lincoln Crown Court as the jury returned a not guilty verdict after deliberating for five hours and ten minutes.

There were cries of “yes” from supporters in the public gallery as the jury of eleven men and one woman cleared Mrs Moulds.

Recorder Graham Huston told Mrs Moulds “you are free to leave the dock,” and then addressed the jury, telling them: “I know it wasn’t an easy case.”

The mother-of-three lost her job as a teacher at her local village primary school and received death threats after images emerged of her kicking and slapping the pony in Lincolnshire, in 2021.

Ms Moulds was cleared by jurors at Lincoln Crown Court

In a private prosecution brought by the RSPCA it was alleged the pony suffered physically and mentally, and was also caused fear and distress.

Footage taken by hunt saboteurs appeared to show Mrs Moulds kicking the pony in the chest and then aiming four slaps at it’s head.

A veterinary surgeon who analysed the footage said the pony “was desperately trying to get away” from the blows.

But giving evidence at Lincoln Crown Court, Mrs Moulds said the footage only caught part of the incident involving the pony.

Mrs Moulds insisted she only intended to “briefly shock” the childs’ pony as an immediate punishment for running into the road.

Moulds from Somerby, near Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, denied causing unnecessary suffering to the grey pony, called Bruce Almighty, on 6 November, 2021.

Mrs Moulds told jurors she owns four horses, has ridden them since the age of four and had owned child’s pony Bruce for two-and-a-half years at the time of the incident on 6 November 2021.

The court heard after a number of hours riding with the Cottesmore Hunt - one of Britain’s oldest foxhounpacks - on 6 November 2021, near Gunby in Lincolnshire, Mrs Moulds was starting to put three horses into her trailer.

One, called Bruce Almighty, was being held by a child before the pony unexpectedly “took off” and moved about 25 metres down the road.

Mrs Moulds told the court she instructed the child to let go of Bruce’s lead rope, as she believed there were “a number of horrific things” that could have happened had the child attempted to hold on.

As the pony returned, Mrs Moulds “immediately chastised him”.

She said she had intended to “briefly shock” Bruce but denied losing her temper.

She said: “In that moment [Bruce] has done something incredibly dangerous and, in that exact moment, I decided that the right thing to do was discipline him quickly.

“In reality, in that moment, it was four seconds.

“My intention was then, and always was, to discipline Bruce in the moment so that he does not do it again.

“There was minimal contact and it was so quick and so short.”

She rejected suggestions Bruce had been badly affected.

“I don’t believe I inflicted pain on him,” she said. “I did not hit him with any degree of force and I don’t believe Bruce was afraid.”

Bruce suffered no ill effects from her actions, she told the jury, and had returned to his “idyllic life” with the family.

A video of the incident was posted to social media by Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs, and the RSPCA brought a private prosecution.

Mrs Moulds added: “I certainly will never strike a horse, discipline a horse, in that manner because my life has been torn to pieces as a result of that four-second decision.”

She told the court she had to go “into hiding” due to the reaction to the video.

She said: “Four seconds does not capture the relationship between a pony and its owner.”

Giving evidence, prosecution expert Dr Suzanne Green, an equine veterinary surgeon who analysed the footage frame-by-frame in court, claimed Bruce “was desperately trying to get away” from Mrs Moulds’ blows and would have been left bruised.

She said: “The overall conclusion I have reached was that Bruce was caused unnecessary suffering by the actions of Sarah Moulds in that video.

“The actions she gave to Bruce were not proportionate, not appropriate and not in response to anything.”

She added: “By physically kicking a horse that hard, it is obviously inciting fear into that horse as it is an unpleasant experience.

“You have only kicked a horse like that to deliver pain because it will hurt it.”

Dr Green’s evidence was disputed by defence witness vet Dr Clive Madeiros, who said he saw “no real evidence” of pain or fear from the pony, which he said went into the trailer “as if nothing had happened”.

Mrs Moulds was sacked by the Mowbray Education Trust, based in Melton Mowbray, in December 2021.

She was charged in January 2022 with two offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

