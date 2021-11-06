Ex-teacher facing new child porn, tampering with evidence charges

Nov. 6—VERNON — The former Rockville High teacher accused of taking inappropriate pictures of female students in the school is facing additional charges.

On Friday, Vernon police charged Christian Stevenson, 52, with first-degree child pornography and tampering with evidence.

He is already facing charges of importing child pornography, second-degree possession of child pornography, voyeurism, voyeurism of a child under 16, and risk of injury to a minor.

During their investigation of Stevenson, police discovered that he was using multiple email addresses, some fake, to store files and avoid being caught.

It was on those email addresses that police found dozens of photographs of child pornography, and hundreds of pictures of young female students taken inside his Rockville High School classroom, the school's hallways and library, and at sporting events, according to police.

They discovered more recently that Stevenson continued trying to hide his activities after police had already searched his home and arrested him, according to a police affidavit.

When Stevenson appeared before Vernon Superior Court Judge Kathleen McNamara Friday, his continued attempts at concealment were one of the reasons Prosecutor Jaclyn Preville said his bond should be increased substantially.

McNamara decided to increase his bond by another $75,000, and set his next court date for Dec. 17.

The affidavit supporting Stevenson's most recent arrest provides the following details:

Throughout the course of the investigation police discovered five Yahoo email addresses that Stevenson used to send files to himself and store them. At least one used an alias that Stevenson is known for.

Another was linked to Stevenson's school email address.

At one time Yahoo suspended two of the accounts due to the suspected sharing of child sexual abuse material, so Stevenson created another account to continue his activities.

When police checked the replacement account, they found that everything except the inbox messages had been deleted. The inbox contained a message regarding the deletion of a connected Dropbox account.

Story continues

With help from Dropbox, which provides cloud storage, the deleted files were recovered. Included was a video identified as child pornography.

Police then tried to find out when the Dropbox account was created and deleted. Using the connected IP address, police determined that the account was created on Sep. 16, the day before Stevenson entered the hospital, and deleted on Sep. 20 while he was hospitalized, using his cellphone.

Both occurred after police had already searched his home.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.