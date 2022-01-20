Ex-teacher heads to court on indecent exposure charge

Jan. 20—WINDBER, Pa. — A former Conemaugh Township Area Elementary School gym teacher is slated to appear in Somerset County court, accused of exposing himself to a staff member and a 9-year-old student at the school last month, authorities said.

Jacob Adam Feathers, 33, of the 200 block of Weber Road, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge William Seger, of Windber.

According to a criminal complaint, Conemaugh Township police were called to the school on Tire Hill Road on Dec. 3. Feathers was allegedly seen by a teacher and a student abusing himself in his office near the gymnasium in an area open to students and staff.

Feathers has since resigned his position at the school, Conemaugh Township police Chief Vincent Zangaglia said.

The incident allegedly was captured on surveillance video on Dec. 1, 2021.

Feathers was charged with misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct. Feathers was freed on non-monetary bond following his Jan. 12 hearing.