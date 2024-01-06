Ex-teacher keeps license, avoids jail time for inappropriately touching students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A former Clark County School District teacher sentenced for inappropriate behavior continues to hold a teaching license and doesn’t have to register as a sex offender, according to records.

Bryan Brady spent more than a decade at CCSD, but court documents state school police found he touched several female students and even told one – he’d help her get a better grade.

Brady was sentenced to 12 months of probation Aug. of 2023, avoiding jail and sparking a lawsuit from his victims criticizing him and the district.

8 News Now obtained video of two of his court hearings through a public records request.

“With the court’s permission today, Mr. Brady is going to be pleading guilty by way of Alford to unlawful contact with a minor, gross misdemeanor,” his attorney Rick Tanasi said in front of District Court Judge Tara Clark Newberry on May 2, 2023, during his plea hearing.

An Alford plea means that Brady believes there’s a likelihood of being convicted but doesn’t admit to committing the crime.

Brady was a teacher at John C. Fremont Middle School at the time of his arrest in October of 2022 on five counts of unlawful contact with students. He was first hired at CCSD in 2012, according to the district.

A Clark County School District Police Department report shows three students in November of 2021 reported Brady to administrators for touching them.

In one incident, Brady grabbed a girl’s thigh and asked her “if she wanted to raise her grade.”

“Do you understand this is a conditioned plea, whereby if the court refuses to accept the terms of the negotiation either side may withdraw the negotiation?” Judge Newberry asked.

Bryan Brady responded, “Yes, your honor.”

But the court didn’t refuse his plea in May.

A few months later on Aug. 8, 2023, he received a suspended sentence of 364 days in jail, and one year of probation, which required he stay a thousand feet away from anywhere there is a child, including a school.

“There’s an agreement between you and the state, that if you successfully complete probation, receive an honorable discharge, and you comply with all of the conditions that are stated on pages 1 and 2, items 1 through 5, only then would you be eligible to withdraw your plea of guilt to a gross misdemeanor, unlawful contact with a child, and receive the benefit of a dropped down to a dismissal,” Judge Newberry told Brady in court.

8 News Now tried obtaining a copy of the video and transcript of Brady’s August sentencing, but we were denied due to the court sealing the records.

Brady still has an active teaching license listed on the Nevada Department of Education’s website.

The attorney who filed a civil lawsuit in October of last year on behalf of the victims declined to comment.

Brady hung up when 8 News Now reporter Joshua Peguero called him.

8 News Now reached out to the Clark County District Attorney’s office on Friday afternoon inquiring about Brady’s plea but did not get a response.

The Nevada Department of Education has not yet responded to questions regarding Brady’s active teaching license.

According to CCSD, Brady hasn’t worked for the district since the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

