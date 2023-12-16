Ex-teacher at NC Christian school accused of sex acts against a student, police say

A former teacher at a private Christian school at Lake Norman has been charged with committing sex acts against a student, police said late Friday.

Former Southlake Christian Academy teacher Tyler Dean Melton turned himself in at the Mecklenburg County jail on Friday afternoon, Cornelius Police said.

Police had obtained warrants charging the 26-year-old Charlotte resident with felony sexual acts with a student and indecent liberties with a student, according to a Cornelius Police Department news release.

Melton is free on $10,000 bond pending a court hearing, jail records show.

On Aug. 2, police began investigating “an alleged inappropriate relationship” between Melton and a student at the school, according to the news release.

The school is on Hagers Ferry Road in Huntersville at the lake.

Police released no other details about the case.

Melton resigned in April after the school put him on administrative leave, WCNC reported. Huntersville police had begun investigating allegations of an inappropriate relationship, but police Major Brian Vaughan told the station that police couldn’t determine a victim at the time.

Melton and school officials couldn’t immediately be reached for comment by The Charlotte Observer on Saturday.