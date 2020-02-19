Ex-Tesla employees reveal the worst parts of working at the company

Nine former Tesla employees, who worked at the company between 2008 and 2019, described to Business Insider their least favorite parts of their jobs.

Like any company, Tesla is not always an easy place to work.

Nine former employees described their least favorite parts of their jobs to Business Insider.

Their tenures at Tesla collectively span from 2008 to 2019.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment on this story.

Like many companies engaged in a highly competitive business, Tesla is not always an easy place to work. From long hours to the stress of working under CEO Elon Musk, a job at the electric-car maker can be demanding.

Nine former employees who worked at the company between 2008 and 2019 described their least favorite parts of their jobs to Business Insider, each asking for anonymity due to a fear of reprisal from Tesla.

Here's what the former employees said.

The 'toxic' environment Elon Musk creates

"The worst part is the toxicity that Elon creates — unrealistic stretch targets without a realistic plan in order to achieve them," a former manager who worked directly with Musk said. "It's a culture in which, if you don't have a solution to a problem and you don't have that problem resolved within a few days or a week or two, you're gone. So it's better to keep your mouth shut."

Dealing with the company's growing pains

"The worst thing is just the growing pains of working with a newer company," a former salesperson who left the company in 2018 said. "It really does feel like a late-stage startup at sometimes.

"There's a million things that can go wrong from a car being manufactured and actually making it to the customer. So, that means we need a million smart and intelligent and capable people making sure that it's perfect everywhere, every step along the way. And it's difficult to make that happen in a young company, but ... there's a lot of really highly-motivated people who definitely go the extra mile."

The feeling that Tesla doesn't care about you

"The worst part was having a constant sense that your company does not care about you at all, that you simply do not matter," another former salesperson, who left the company in 2019, said.

The employee said they felt as if Tesla didn't give enough attention to its solar division. Tesla also cut the commissions it gave to salespeople during their time there, the employee said.