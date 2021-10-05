Ex-Tesla Worker Speaks After Winning $137M Racism Verdict

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Noah Kirsch
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Courtesy Owen Diaz
Courtesy Owen Diaz

A San Francisco jury awarded a massive $136.9 million verdict to a former Tesla worker on Monday over claims that he was subjected to racist treatment by his supervisors. “It’s been an emotional rollercoaster,” said the plaintiff, Owen Diaz, in an interview with The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “The jury knew that this is not just for me; this verdict is for everybody that works at Tesla. This is their way of putting Elon Musk on notice.”

Diaz, who is black, claimed that the electric carmaker cast a blind eye to harassment. His supervisors allegedly taunted him with racist imagery and used epithets against him.

“[I] had supervisors telling me, ‘N—, hurry up and push the button’; n—, push these batteries out of the elevator.’ And they were also telling me, ‘n—s aren’t shit,’” he said.

The verdict included $6.9 million in compensatory damages and $130 million in punitive damages, according to the legal publication Law360. It wasn’t immediately clear what percentage of those funds would go to Diaz’ attorneys, or whether Tesla would be able to reduce the payout on appeal.

Representatives for Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment; an attorney for the company declined to comment about the verdict when asked by The Wall Street Journal.

Tesla, SpaceX Insiders Slam ‘Degenerate,’ Raging Elon Musk in Vanity Fair Report

Many Tesla employees are bound by mandatory arbitration contracts, which typically prevent them from suing over workplace grievances—and are far less likely to generate enormous verdicts. Diaz, by contrast, was apparently eligible to sue, since he joined the company as a contractor. He spent less than a year at Tesla before leaving in the spring of 2016.

“God's justice is that I didn't sign the arbitration agreement,” he said. “Arbitration is not good for the common worker… These companies are using arbitration to effectively turn workers into slaves.”

Diaz expressed frustration that Musk, who serves as CEO of both Tesla and the rocket company SpaceX, has not reached out to him to apologize for the alleged mistreatment. “Elon has not called me, sent me a letter, a text, sky writing, or sent up one of them spaceships to say I'm sorry,” he said.

Diaz’ case was previously highlighted in a 2018 exposé in The New York Times, which documented a pattern of alleged harassment and discrimination at Tesla. The company denied wrongdoing, saying that it strives “to provide a respectful work environment for all employees and do our best to prevent bad conduct.”

Monday’s verdict comes on the heels of a separate decision against Tesla involving racial misconduct. In August, the firm was reportedly forced to pay roughly $1 million to an employee who said his supervisors had called him the n-word.

Other similar lawsuits have been filed in recent years; Tesla has consistently denied wrongdoing.

Diaz said he is considering using part of his payout to start a business, with plans to hire former prisoners and people experiencing homelessness. “They don't have a support system,” he said. “They feel they're trapped in the system.”

First, though, he was headed home for sleep. On Tuesday, he planned to go fishing or tend to his garden. The squash and zucchini, he said, have been feeling neglected.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Black Former Tesla Worker Awarded More Than $130 Million in Damages

    SAN FRANCISCO— Tesla subjected a Black former worker to a racially hostile work environment and failed to take reasonable steps to prevent him from being racially harassed, a federal jury found Monday. The eight-person jury awarded more than $130 million in damages to who worked as an elevator operator at Tesla’s Fremont, Calif., factory in 2015 and 2016. The factory, located in the San Francisco Bay Area, was Tesla’s lone auto assembly plant at the time, employing roughly 10,000 people.

  • Tesla ordered to pay over $130 million to Black former worker over racism -WSJ

    The jury determined that the company failed to take reasonable steps to prevent Diaz, a contract worker who worked as an elevator operator at Tesla's Fremont factory in 2015 and 2016, from being racially harassed, the newspaper added. Tesla and its attorneys did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Diaz's lawyers also did not respond to a request for comment.

  • Tesla hits new quarterly record, delivers 241,300 vehicles in Q3

    Tesla delivered 241,300 vehicles globally in its third-quarter. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman weigh in.&nbsp;

  • China is trying to reshape its economy- here's why that matters to the U.S.

    Yahoo Finance Editor-in-chief Andy Serwer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the recent economic evolution in China, and why that matters to the United States,&nbsp;

  • Stocks to watch in October: 40 Finance YouTube Channel

    Geoff Beers, the creator of the 40 Finance YouTube Channel joins Yahoo Finance to discuss which stocks he has on his radar as October begins.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Dives 400 Points As Tech Stocks Sell Off; Facebook Weighs On Nasdaq

    Stocks tumbled midday Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down nearly 400 points and tech stocks dragging the Nasdaq.

  • How EV makers are trying to appeal to the 'average consumer'

    Autoblog Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss what's next for Volvo as the company moves forward with an IPO in Stockholm, the news surrounding Rivian, and the future of the EV market.

  • Chip maker Wolfspeed, formerly Cree, relists on the NYSE

    Gregg Lowe, Wolfspeed CEO, discusses company's New York Stock Exchange trading debut following rebrand, and new partnership with General Motors.

  • Facebook moves to kill amended FTC complaint, says no basis for branding company 'an unlawful monopolist'

    On Monday, Facebook fired back at the FTC's amended lawsuit by asking that the federal district judge toss the allegations.

  • Market Recap: Monday, October 4

    Stocks sank on Monday as traders awaited new economic and earnings data. Ross Mayfield, Baird Investment Strategy Analyst and Sylvia Jablonski, Defiance ETFs Co-Founder & CIO joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • 3 reasons why airline stocks are screaming buys: analyst

    The time to buy airline stock is now, argues Morgan Stanley.

  • Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg $7 billion in personal wealth

    Mark Zuckerberg’s personal wealth fell nearly a billion dollars for every hour Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram were down on Monday, sending him down to fifth place out of the world’s wealthiest people.

  • REUTERS IMPACT-India targets alternate fuels, EVs in clean transport push

    India is framing policies to promote the use of clean fuels, including electric vehicles (EVs), and tightening emission norms to meet its carbon reduction targets, transport minister Nitin Gadkari told the Reuters Impact conference on Monday. India is the third-largest user of transport automobiles in the world but 70% of its transport energy need is fulfilled by importing fossil fuels.

  • SEC Delays Decision on 4 Bitcoin ETFs

    The U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed its decision on four proposals for bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from ​Global X, Kryptoin, Valkyrie, and WisdomTree by 45 to 60 days. This comes as SEC Chairman Gary Gensler suggested bitcoin futures ETFs are most likely to gain regulatory approval. "The Hash" team discusses the outlook for the U.S. ETF landscape and whether ETFs could be bullish for the wider crypto markets.

  • Dow Jones Rises, Tech Stocks Sell Off As Tesla Jumps On Strong Deliveries

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average turned higher after the market open Monday, as Tesla stock jumped after reporting strong deliveries over the weekend. Among the Dow Jones leaders, Apple lost 1.6% Monday, while Microsoft moved down 1.

  • Vegas non-profit reacts to Facebook & Instagram outage

    Monday afternoon Facebook was back online after an outage that also took down Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. A Las Vegas bakery that relies heavily on social media had a difficult time making a profit.

  • Factbox: Electric-vehicle batteries: major players and their expansion plans

    The global auto industry's shift to electric vehicles (EVs) has spurred an expansion race among battery makers, and caused a growing a skills shortage. Here are major players' expansion plans in key EV markets of China, the United States and Europe. As of end-June, the Chinese company has annual battery production capacity of 65.45 Gigawatt hours (GWh), and has an additional 92.5 GWh of capacity under construction.

  • NASA is looking for the next-gen Astrovan, and it's taking suggestions

    NASA is looking for help from the world of automobiles, and more specifically, the world of buses and vans. Essentially, NASA is looking for a new Astrovan for its astronauts, and it’s opening the search up to everybody. The bus/van will replace the Astrovan as the method of transportation for astronauts going from the Astronaut Crew Quarters to the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center.

  • Capitol rioter gets jail time after judge says 'a slap on the wrist' won't do

    Capitol rioter gets jail time after judge says 'a slap on the wrist' won't do

  • A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Following Friday's Rally

    Pre-open movers U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones climbed more than 480 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL). Data on factory orders for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect factory orders increasing 1.0% in August. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President E