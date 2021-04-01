Ex-Texas sheriff charged again in probe of Black man’s death

This booking photo provided by the Travis County Sheriff's office shows former Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody after he surrendered on evidence tampering in Austin, Texas, Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Travis County Sheriff via AP)
·2 min read

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A former Texas sheriff has been charged for the second time with evidence tampering in an investigation into the death in custody of a Black man that was filmed by the police reality TV series “Live PD,” officials announced Thursday.

Robert Chody was booked into a Travis County jail on Thursday and released 20 minutes later on a $15,000 bond, a spokeswoman for the county sheriff’s office said.

The charge stems from the destruction of video that showed 40-year-old Javier Ambler's last moments in March 2019, when deputies repeatedly shocked him with stun guns. Chody was not present when the deputies allegedly killed Ambler.

Chody, 50, lost a reelection bid for Williamson County sheriff last year after being indicted on a similar charge there. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The latest charge came about because Williamson County deputies crossed into neighboring Travis County as they pursued Ambler for 22 minutes. Ambler was suspected of failing to dim his headlights to oncoming traffic. The new charge raises questions about where Chody will face trial.

Two deputies were indicted on manslaughter charges tied to Ambler’s death earlier this week and another county official was charged with evidence tampering.

Ambler, a former postal worker, died after deputies used stun guns on him despite his pleas that he was sick and couldn’t breathe. “Live PD” camera crews traveling with the deputies filmed the pursuit and stop in suburban Austin. The A&E Network canceled the show in June.

Police body camera video of Ambler’s death was published by the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV last year. It shows the gasping 400-pound (180-kilogram) man telling the deputies that he wants to comply with their demands but can’t because he has congestive heart failure. A&E has said the video never aired because of a policy against showing a death.

Chody was charged in Williamson County in September with destroying or concealing recordings “with intent to impair" the investigation of Ambler’s death. He said at the time that he never tampered with evidence and accused prosecutors of politicizing the case.

Internal affairs investigators with the sheriff’s department determined that the deputies involved in Ambler's death didn’t violate pursuit or use-of-force policies. Their report doesn’t indicate whether the deputies were disciplined.

A&E has said investigators and prosecutors did not ask for the footage and the network did not keep it after being informed that the initial probe had closed. The network has not responded to a request for comment on the indictments this week.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 former Texas sheriff's deputies indicted over Javier Ambler's death

    A Texas grand jury has indicted two former sheriff's deputies from Williamson County, Texas, on second-degree manslaughter charges over the death in custody of Javier Ambler, a 40-year-old Black man.The big picture: Former Williamson County deputies Zachary Camden and James Johnson were with a crew from the since-canceled A&E reality TV show "Live PD" when they pursued the father of two on March 28, 2019. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.BREAKING: Two years and a day after Javier Ambler II’s death, a grand jury has indicted two former Williamson County deputies with manslaughter in a case that raised questions about reality TV in American policing. pic.twitter.com/jdSWRoHtDt— Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) March 30, 2021 Officials have said they stopped him for failing to dim his SUV's headlights to oncoming traffic before pursuing him for over 20 minutes.Austin Police Department body camera footage shows officers using Tasers on him several times as Ambler told them he had "congestive heart failure" and "can't breathe." For the record: Camden and Johnson posted bail, which was set at $150,000 each following Monday's indictment, according to the Travis County District Attorney's Office.Two other men have been arrested in connection with the incident — Robert Chody who faces an evidence tampering charge over the alleged destruction of recordings, and Jason Nassour, a Williamson County assistant attorney who's also been charged with evidence tampering, the New York Times notes.What they're saying: "With these indictments, we have taken another critical step towards justice for the Ambler family and for our community," said District Attorney José Garza in a statement. "While we can never take away the pain of the Ambler family, the grand jury has sent a clear message that no one is above the law."The accused men's attorneys said in a statement Tuesday that Ambler had several collisions during the pursuit and he resisted arrest. They called the indictments a "political talking point."They deny Ambler was stopped for failing to dim his headlights and say instead that he was pulled over for "felony offense of evading arrest in a vehicle." "Mr. Ambler's physical exertion in resisting the three officers it took to get him into handcuffs no doubt contributed to his medical emergency, but Mr. Johnson and Mr. Camden are neither morally nor legally responsible for his death," the statement said.Of note: The presence of the TV crew has raised ethical concerns about television shows partnering with law enforcement and a proposed bill, the Javier Ambler Law, which is before the Texas legislature, seeks to ban law the practice.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Search underway for missing 15-year-old who was last seen in Columbia, deputies say

    Anyone with information on the missing teen is asked to call 911, or 888-CRIME-SC.

  • Stokes twins: YouTubers plead guilty over fake bank robbery

    Twins Alan and Alex Stokes are sentenced for a "prank" robbery video which they filmed for YouTube.

  • Rampage at Midlands motel leaves one man in a hospital and another in jail, cops say

    A man was charged with attempted murder and many other crimes after the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

  • Cyprus farmers say new EU recognition will make halloumi too expensive to produce

    Farmers in Cyprus say the country has shot itself in the foot by securing special EU recognition for its distinctively squeaky halloumi cheese. The hugely popular cheese will be tossed on countless British barbeques this Easter weekend but its official status has been the subject of tortured political and economic wrangling for years. Known as “squeaky cheese” for the noise it makes when bitten into, the rubbery cheese is hugely important to the Cypriot economy, with Britain the biggest market, buying around 40 per cent of exports. The granting by Brussels of special Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status was hailed by Cypriot politicians this week as a triumph, the culmination of a campaign that took seven years.

  • Hailey Baldwin Reveals Why She Deleted Her Twitter Account: 'It Was a Very Toxic Environment'

    "The thought of even opening the app gives me such bad anxiety that I feel like I'm gonna throw up," Hailey Baldwin said

  • 15 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses ruined in lab mix-up; most Americans 65 and older fully vaccinated: Live COVID updates

    About 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine have been lost after a mix-up at a Baltimore manufacturing plant. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Boat of Mozambique attack survivors gets to Pemba

    A boat carrying more than 1,000 survivors of a deadly attack by Islamic State-linked insurgents in northern Mozambique arrived in the port of Pemba on Thursday (April 1).Many of them distraught, as were the crowds of relatives waiting for their loved ones. Aid workers waited to give survivors food and police and soldiers kept order. The government says dozens were killed in the highly organized attack on the gas town of Palma, which began last Wednesday. But the exact number of casualties isn't known. Mariamo Tagir was among many who fled and walked for days through the forest."I'm so tired. It was seven days in the bush. I'm so tired. We came across evildoers several times. The situation is really bad. There are many dead. Many dead."Tagir left her son behind in Palma."It's very painful. I've been crying every day. I don't know where my son is. It's very painful."Survivors have spoken of bodies in the streets, some decapitated. Reuters has been unable to independently verify accounts from Palma and most communication was cut off after the attack began.But Tagir describes similar horrors. "They said they didn't want us. They wanted the military. The military who were not in their uniforms were saved. Some of them were cutting the throats of people from there."Aid groups believe the attack displaced tens of thousands of people, many of whom fled into dense forest or attempted to escape by sea. Hundreds, including many foreign workers, have been evacuated by air.The fighting continued as recently as Tuesday (March 30), security sources said.Islamist insurgents have been increasingly active in the surrounding province of Cabo Delgado since 2017, although it is unclear what specifically they are fighting for.The district around Palma is home to natural gas projects worth $60 billion. A diplomatic source said there were roughly 1,200 displaced people on board the boat, including 300 children and 400 women. An official at the International Committee of the Red Cross said the government was screening those arriving at Pemba to prevent infiltration by armed groups.

  • Editorial: America's parade of gun violence comes to Orange, Calif.

    Four people are killed and another is wounded in Orange as our parade of gun violence continues.

  • Thief threatened to give Ulta workers COVID while stealing beauty products, WA cops say

    The thief told workers he had COVID and threatened to “cough on them and spit all over the store,” police said.

  • Justice Department working with tribes on missing persons

    Valenda Morigeau, Charlo’s aunt, reported her missing to the Missoula Police Department in the days after her disappearance. “You would think that there would be more urgency to go find the person that is missing,” Morigeau said. Charlo’s case brought the problem of missing and murdered indigenous women to the fore in the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes.

  • Real Housewives ' Jen Shah Arrested and Charged in Telemarketing Scheme

    Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was arrested by federal authorities on Tuesday, March 30. Find out about her alleged crimes here.

  • The cost of speaking up against China

    Uyghurs abroad describe a pattern of harassment and intimidation they say is designed to silence them.

  • An ICE detention center in Arizona used excessive force and chemical agents against immigrants, a watchdog report alleges

    The US Department of Homeland Security released a report on conditions at the immigration facility in Eloy, Arizona, this week.

  • Swiss museum restores German 1944 'King Tiger' tank to working order

    hopes it will become the second driveable King Tiger left in the world. The 68-tonne behemoth is one of only eight King Tiger tanks remaining from the roughly 490 built during World War Two. "The Tiger is probably the most famous German tank from the war, but the King Tiger was even heavier, better armoured and had a bigger gun," said Kubicki.

  • Biden admin aims for U.S. leadership in offshore wind: official

    The Biden administration aims to transform the United States into the world’s leading producer of energy from offshore wind after years of lagging behind Europe, a senior official said on Wednesday. President Joe Biden’s cabinet earlier this week unveiled a plan to boost the industry that promised new acreage, faster permitting, and billions of dollars in financing - part of his sweeping plan to fight climate change by decarbonizing the economy. "The distinction now is that we have a president and an administration that is really harnessing this opportunity to fight climate change and to create good paying union jobs," Amanda Lefton, director of the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, said in an interview.

  • Conservatives fret over Supreme Court's delay in accepting Mississippi abortion case

    An appeal challenging Roe vs. Wade would be the most significant abortion case in decades. A decision on hearing the case has been pending for months.

  • A complete timeline of Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's relationship

    The "One Tree Hill" star "Walking Dead" actor got married in October 2019 after a decade together. Here's everything to know about their love story.

  • Carrie Underwood on Confidence, Pregnancy, & Her Top-Secret Braces

    Carrie Underwood takes a deep dive on her body history in the latest episode of Women's Health's "Body Scan"! She opens up about battling insecurity, the secret to her amazing arms, how she got back to feeling like herself after pregnancy and much more.

  • New Zealand businessman guilty of having child abuse images

    One of New Zealand's most well-known businessmen pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing child sex abuse images, including some of children as young as 2. Ron Brierley's pleas on three charges in an Australian court have sparked a rarely invoked procedure to strip him of the knighthood he received more than 30 years ago. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was initiating a forfeiture process for the honor, which requires approval from Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.