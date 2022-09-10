Ex-Thibodaux resident accused of filing fake papers seeking over $1 million in PPP loans

Keith Magill, Daily Comet
·2 min read

A former Thibodaux resident has been indicted by a federal grand jury after prosecutors say she filed false applications seeking about $1.1 million in federal loans designed to help businesses weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharnae Every, 27, who now lives in Houston, is charged with two counts of mail fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Orleans.

An indictment does not presume guilt or innocence but indicates the grand jury found prosecutors presented enough evidence to warrant a trial on the charge.

Every is accused of using various aliases on Facebook to recruit people to obtain loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, the office said in a news release Friday.

Congress approved more than $650 billion in forgiveable PPP loans in March and April 2020 to help businesses amid state imposed closings and an economic downturn that resulted after COVID pandemic hit.

More local news:Houma woman pleads guilty to stealing roughly $175,000 from law office where she worked

For subscribers:Fentanyl use is growing in the Houma area, and now it's in pills disguised as prescriptions

Every charged recruits $45 to $120 to prepare and submit fraudulent PPP applications, federal authorities allege. She then charged them about $3,500 once the loans were funded. Those payments were sent to accounts held by her and her boyfriend.

The agency said the case began after a referral from the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, which Congress created to investigate fraud and mismanagement and of pandemic-related spending, including the PPP program.

Investigators determined there were at least 110 PPP sole-proprietor loan applications in and around the Thibodaux area and all had the same invoices and federal tax forms with the same business name and amounts, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Every created a fictitious business called “Natural Hair Afro, LLC, Houma, LA 70360” and used it on nearly all of the fraudulent PPP loan applications, according Friday's indictment. She also created all of the fraudulent invoices, bank statements and tax forms and falsely certified the PPP loan applications and supporting documents were correct when she submitted them electronically.

If convicted, Every faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, followed by supervised release for up to three years, along with fines of up to $250,000.

This article originally appeared on Daily Comet: Woman accused of filing fake papers for $1.1M in federal PPP loans

Recommended Stories

  • Defense rests in R. Kelly trial

    Prosecutors on Friday cross-examined R. Kelly's former business manager, Derrel McDavid. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

  • Donald Trump’s Truth Social office in Sarasota

    The office of Trump Media & Technology Group, owner of social media platform Truth Social, is nondescript and makes no references to the former president.

  • German Anger Spills Over as Countries Balk at Gas-Sharing Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Hope is dimming in Germany that it will be able clinch more gas solidarity agreements with European Union partners beyond the ones already in place with Denmark and Austria, a potential further hindrance to Berlin’s ability to mitigate the effects of the energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenUkraine Army’s Breakthrough in North Threatens Russian GripQuee

  • Welcome to Poplarville: Chapel Hart’s quaint Mississippi hometown gets the spotlight

    The country trio has been consistently impressing on “America’s Got Talent” and their South Mississippi hometown is fully behind them. Here’s a history.

  • NATO chief warns of hard winter for Ukraine and its backers

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Thursday that Ukraine and its supporters face a tough winter in coming months but he urged the public in Western nations to keep faith in their efforts, saying that the war is at a critical point as Russia loses some territory. “We need at least to be prepared for this winter, because there is no sign of Russia giving up its goal of taking control of Ukraine,” Stoltenberg told The Associated Press on the sidelines of a U.S.-led Ukraine backers meeting in Ramstein, southwest Germany. Hardest of all is the task facing the Ukrainian armed forces, more than six months into a conflict once seen by Russian President Vladimir Putin as a military intervention likely to last a few days, but which has now turned into a grinding war of attrition.

  • Florida woman arrested for allegedly 'twerking on' teen at prom

    A Florida woman was arrested on allegations that include lewd conduct with a student after a teen alleged she rubbed against him at his Christian school's prom

  • US soldier who posted about killing Black people given top security pass

    Investigation into Killian Ryan uncovers violent and racist remarks on social media and ties to white supremacist groups

  • Trump’s Gone Full QAnon. There’s No Point in Denying It Anymore.

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Truth SocialFormer President Donald Trump has boosted content from accounts that support QAnon conspiracy theories on his Truth Social platform at an accelerated rate, ever since the FBI searched the Florida country club resort he calls home. In doing so, Trump has at last obliterated any of the plausible deniability previously afforded to him in his prior crossovers with the false conspiracy theory’s followers.It’s no accident that QAn

  • Virginia's Republican attorney general creates unit to investigate voter fraud

    Virginia's Republican attorney general on Friday announced the formation of an "election integrity unit" within his office that will investigate alleged voter fraud cases, part of a broader effort by Republicans in the wake of former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Attorney General Jason Miyares, who took office in January after being elected last year, said the new unit includes more than 20 attorneys, investigators and paralegals from his office. Voter fraud is extremely rare in the United States, according to researchers who have documented such cases.

  • Trump's DOJ pressured federal prosecutors to investigate John Kerry and Obama's ex-White House counsel, former US attorney says

    "Trump's Justice Department kept demanding that I use my office to aid them politically," ex-US Attorney Geoffrey Berman writes in an upcoming memoir.

  • Nevada Republican Can’t Raise Money and Won’t Shut Up About It

    Trevor Bexon/GettyIt’s no secret that Nevada's Republican Senate nominee Adam Laxalt is behind on fundraising. But while he’s chest-thumping in public and forecasting the state will swing red, he’s simultaneously griping that his Democratic opponent isn’t having the same problem attracting donors.In audio obtained by The Daily Beast from a July luncheon with the Southern Hills Republican Women, Laxalt, amid the sounds of clinking cutlery, said, “The Democrats have unlimited money, they have unli

  • RAW: Fatal shooting outside Minneapolis bar captured on video

    A shooting outside Bullwinkle's Saloon in Minneapolis during the early hours of Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, left one person dead and two injured. Surveillance video captured the shooting, on which you can hear nearly 20 gunshots. Here's a breakdown of what happens in the video: - 0:00 - A white vehicle drives by the bar. - 0:25 - Gunshots ring out - 0:29 - People start fleeing - 0:30 - Gray vehicle speeds off - 0:32 - More gunshots are fired - 0:36 - More gunshots are fired - 0:40 - Gunshots still being fired - 1:05 - Truck that's been parked near the bar drives forward - 1:11 - Surveillance video gets a bit choppy, and remains choppy for the duration of the video - 1:15 - White truck drives by - 2:22 - Law enforcement lights are visible in the frame - 4:10 - Vehicles continue to leave the nearby parking lot - 5:45 - Crowds gather outside the bar, numerous vehicles on the street - 7:39 - What looks like crime scene tap is being put up outside the bar and across the street

  • ‘No coincidence’: Former FBI agent weighs in on ongoing river search near home of tied to Delphi murders

    For three weeks now, Indiana State Police have been searching the Wabash River but won’t say what they’re looking for or why they’re there.

  • Missing Sanford family finally located. Here's what they told authorities who found them.

    Authorities found Jill Sidebotham, her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Hansen, and their daughter earlier this week and confirmed their safety.

  • DOJ states again that seized material from Mar-a-Lago 'indisputably belong to the government' in its appeal to the special master ruling

    The Justice Department appealed a federal judge's ruling for the appointment of a special master to review the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago in August.

  • Men making terrorist threats toward events in Memphis, police say

    A day after a man went on a shooting spree across Memphis, two men made threats against events in the city of Memphis, police said.

  • Remembering those killed and hurt during the Memphis shooting spree

    Four people died and three others were injured after a gunman went on a shooting spree Wednesday.

  • A teen filmed LAPD officers arresting his friend. Then he ended up in handcuffs

    An LAPD officer is under investigation for arresting a teenager who was filming officers as they detained a friend.

  • Suspect in Memphis Shooting Spree Previously Served Less Than One Year for Killing

    Police arrested Ezekiel Dejuan Kelly, a suspect Wednesday night in a shooting spree across Memphis, Tenn. that left four people dead and at least three others wounded.

  • Convicted Whitmer kidnap plotters send private eye to juror's workplace

    The judge in the Whitmer kidnap plot trial unseals defense attorneys' arguments for a third trial in the case.