Ex-Timberline High School student arrested on campus Tuesday after threat, police say

A 19-year-old man and former Timberline High School student was arrested on suspicion of felony harassment Tuesday morning after he threatened to kill a current student on campus, according to Lacey police.

The school was placed on lockdown for about 30 minutes in a related matter, Sgt. Jeremy Knight said Tuesday.

The former student, who Knight said had been expelled, allegedly stabbed the student with a pencil and made the death threat. He was then brought into an office on campus, Knight said, but while there he called his mother to report seeing a gun on campus.

Police believe the man made the call in an attempt to divert attention away from him, Knight said.

Timberline then went into lockdown about 11:25 a.m. Tuesday so police could investigate whether a gun was on campus. They later learned that no gun was seen on campus and the lockdown was lifted about 11:50 a.m., Knight said.