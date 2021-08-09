Ex-Toledo official sentenced to jail for striking teen with car

Alexandra Mester, The Blade, Toledo, Ohio
·4 min read

Aug. 9—A former Toledo official left a Lucas County courtroom in handcuffs Monday after being sentenced to jail for striking and seriously injuring a teenage jogger in 2019.

William J. Burkett, 60, of the 9400 block of Stitt Road in Waterville Township, pleaded guilty to amended misdemeanor charges of having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence and assault, and entered a Alford plea — not admitting guilt — to attempted obstructing official business in Lucas County Common Pleas Court. The former commissioner of economic and business development for the city of Toledo was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and striking then 15-year-old Noah Tolson on May 14, 2019, in Monclova Township.

"I can't take away the pain from the innocent, or undo the harm that you've suffered, the trauma you've suffered," Judge Ian English told the youth and his family. "But it matters."

Judge English accepted Mr. Burkett's plea and sentenced him to serve 60 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, followed by 60 days on electronic monitoring. Mr. Burkett will also be on probation for three years and was ordered to complete 200 hours of community service and to stay away from the victim and his family.

In June, 2019, Mr. Burkett was originally indicted for aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, and vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony. The new charges were filed last week by a bill of information, and the felonies were dismissed as part of the negotiated plea.

Prosecutors said that Mr. Burkett left work and arrived at a political fund-raiser at a Maumee restaurant at approximately 5:14 p.m. Within approximately two hours, Mr. Burkett drank two beers, containing 8.8 percent alcohol by volume, prosecutors said. Evidence shows that Mr. Burkett left the restaurant at 7:14 p.m.

Nearly five minutes later, Mr. Burkett struck the boy, who was jogging across the road in a crosswalk at the intersection of Russell and Jerome roads in Maumee, prosecutors said. The Tolson youth was thrown by the impact and was later placed in a medically-induced coma for about 10 days after the crash.

The teen, who will be leaving for college soon, appeared in court with his parents. Family attorney Richard Carr read aloud a victim-impact statement he wrote, noting he suffered multiple skull fractures, a traumatic brain injury with bleeding that required emergency surgery, and a pelvic fracture. He spent about a month in the hospital and endured about four months of intensive therapy.

"I essentially lost that summer, in the sense that I was unable to go out with friends like a normal kid during the summer," the teen said in his statement read by Mr. Carr. "I lost touch with my friends and began to grow apart from everyone around me, and losing my friendships with some of my closest friends at the time."

The youth was able to return to school and to cross country, but his performance was hindered and he will continue to have physical restrictions to avoid additional injury to his brain. He also suffered a bout of depression during his recovery.

The teen's parents, Michael Tolson and Courtney Gerweck, also read victim-impact statements to the court. They described the pain of the unknown effects of their son's brain injury and the grueling process of his recovery.

During his comments, Mr. Burkett apologized directly to the teen and his family.

"There hasn't been a day since that I haven't thought about what happened, or prayed for Noah, for his complete recovery, and for his family," he said.

Judge English said he believed Mr. Burkett would have traded places with the Tolson youth if he could, and said society needs to understand that any amount of drinking affects a person's abilities and plan accordingly.

"It's a change we need to make," he said. "You don't have to be under the influence by definition of the law to be a risk to other people."

A civil suit related to the incident, filed in June by the victim's insurance company, remains pending in the court.

