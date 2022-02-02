Ex-Trump Justice Dept official appears before U.S. House Jan. 6 committee

FILE PHOTO: Justice Department makes announcement on opioids settlement in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patricia Zengerle and Sarah N. Lynch
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump

By Patricia Zengerle and Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A former high-ranking Justice Department official appeared on Wednesday before the congressional committee investigating the assault on the U.S. Capitol for questions about his bid to bolster former President Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud.

Jeffrey Bossert Clark was spotted entering a room inside a U.S. House of Representatives office building where the select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack takes its depositions. A committee spokesman declined to comment.

Clark is among a growing list of Trump supporters who have balked at requests to cooperate with the investigation, though the panel has scored some legal victories over Trump's efforts to keep certain government records under wraps.

The National Archives said it would be providing some of former Vice President Mike Pence's records to the committee, in a letter that appeared on the Archives' website.

The committee has so far interviewed about 400 witnesses, issued more than 60 subpoenas and obtained more than 50,000 pages of records.

Clark, who served as the acting head of the Justice Department's Civil Division, drafted a Dec. 28, 2020, letter to Georgia state lawmakers that falsely claimed the agency had found "significant concerns that may have impacted the outcome of the election in multiple States, including the State of Georgia."

The draft letter urged state legislators to convene a special session https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senate-democrats-give-new-details-trumps-bid-overturn-election-2021-10-07 to overturn the election results there.

Clark tried to persuade former Acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen and former Acting Deputy Attorney General Rich Donoghue to send the letter, but they refused.

Rosen and Donoghue later told U.S. Senate investigators that Clark also privately met with Trump to lobby the then-president to oust Rosen so Clark could be installed as acting attorney general, paving the way for him to send the letter and launch voter fraud investigations.

Clark in November declined to answer the committee's questions about his legal advice to Trump, saying such discussions were privileged.

The panel voted https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-house-committee-seeks-contempt-charge-trump-era-justice-dept-official-2021-12-02 on Dec. 1, 2021, to seek contempt of Congress charges against Clark, but it has sought a vote of the full House after Clark's attorney said his client intends to invoke his right against self-incrimination, protected by the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Sarah N. Lynch; Additional reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Scott Malone, Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. diplomats, spies may have been hit by electromagnetic energy -report

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Some of the 1,000 U.S. diplomats and intelligence officers hit by a mysterious illness known as Havana Syndrome could have been targeted by electromagnetic energy pulses, according to a report to U.S. intelligence leaders released on Wednesday. "Pulse electromagnetic energy, particularly in the radio frequency range, plausibly explains" the ear pain, vertigo, and other symptoms of some of those suffering the ailments first reported by U.S. diplomats in the Cuban capital in 2016, experts from inside and outside the U.S. government said. The panel of experts was convened by Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and CIA Deputy Director David Cohen.

  • National Archives to turn over Pence records to Jan. 6 committee

    The National Archives is preparing to turn over some of former Vice President Mike Pence's official records to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, the agency disclosed in a letter posted to its website. Several senior Pence aides have appeared before congressional Jan. 6 investigators in recent days, including Pence's former chief of staff Marc Short and counsel Greg Jacob. Pence's former national security adviser, Keith Kellogg, has also cooperated with the panel's inquiry, testifying to investigators about his interactions with then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6.

  • Four strategies the DoD must consider to leverage 5G’s full potential

    5G is a different beast than many other technologies the military has leveraged from the private sector.

  • Former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark meets with Jan. 6 panel

    Jeffrey Clark, a central figure in former President Trump's pressure campaign at the Justice Department, sat Wednesday with investigators from the House panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.The deposition finally came to fruition when the committee formally voted to censure Clark in December, after he and his attorney walked out of a November meeting with the panel. A vote before the full House has been hanging in the balance as...

  • $10,000 reward offered in unsolved murder of Kittery's Maxine Bitomski in 1993

    Colonial Road resident Maxine Bitomski, who was 73 years old at the time of her death, was found dead by her grandson in January 1993.

  • Hailey Bieber says she and Justin will 'try' for a baby 'in the next couple of years'

    Hailey Bieber opened up about her plans to start a family with her husband, singer Justin Bieber, in "the next couple of years." The 25-year-old model discussed this -- and her thoughts on the expectation of having children that women face -- in a new interview with WSJ.

  • GOP Candidate Tells Voters To 'Show Up Armed'

    "If we can’t change the tide, we need to be prepared to lock and load," said Mike Detmer, a Republican candidate for Michigan state Senate.

  • National Archives says it will turn over Mike Pence's records to January 6 panel

    President Biden declined to uphold former President Donald Trump's claims asserting executive privilege over a new batch of documents.

  • 'I don’t know if I’m delusional or not': Prosecution rests case in Waffle House shooting trial day 3

    A detective read letters addressed to Oprah Winfrey and Taylor Swift, whom the defense says Travis Reinking believed he was in a relationship with.

  • Louisiana governor denies he delayed probe in deadly arrest

    Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards defiantly denied Tuesday that he delayed or interfered with investigations into the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene — and for the first time he characterized the actions of the troopers seen on video stunning, punching and dragging the Black man as racist. “I can’t imagine if Mr. Greene had been white he would have been treated that way," an emotional Edwards told a news conference. Edwards' remarks were the first since an Associated Press report last week that showed he had been notified by state police within hours of Greene’s May 2019 death that troopers engaged in a “violent, lengthy struggle,” yet he kept quiet for two years as police told a much different story to the victim’s family and in official reports: that Greene died from a crash following a high-speed chase.

  • Georgia prosecutor seeks FBI protection after Trump called for protests if those investigating him do 'anything wrong or illegal'

    Fani Willis, a Georgia district attorney, called for FBI to provide "protective resources" after "security concerns were escalated."

  • Trump considered blanket pardon for Capitol insurrectionists – report

    Politico reports that former president asked two key advisers if he had power to issue blanket pardon before leaving office More than 700 people have been charged over their involvement in the Capitol attack. Photograph: Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images Donald Trump considered issuing a blanket pardon to participants in the January 6 insurrection before he left office, two former advisers have said. The news, from Politico, landed after Trump told an audience on Texas on Saturday he would issue

  • Conspiracy charges possible for filing bogus Trump election slates, experts say

    The Justice Department could pursue criminal charges related to the filing of Electoral College votes for Donald Trump from states that actually voted for Joe B

  • 2 more Green Bay-area men arrested in case of man's burned body found near UWGB campus

    Jason Mendez-Ramos's body was found, at the edge of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus after crews responded to a brush fire in the area.

  • Trump creates new Jan. 6 headaches for GOP

    Former President Trump is creating new headaches for Republicans after he floated pardons for Jan. 6 attack participants and lashed out at former Vice President Mike Pence for not overturning the 2020 election.Trump's comments - made separately during a rally in Texas on Saturday and in a statement on Sunday - injected back into the spotlight the attack on the Capitol, carried out by a mob of the former president's supporters, and a rehash of...

  • Winter weather forecast forces school cancellations, delays in North Texas. What to know

    Anticipation of winter weather has forced some delays and cancellations across North Texas.

  • These photos have circulated in news reports about Vietnam, not Myanmar

    A photo collage has been shared hundreds of times in Facebook in posts that say it shows an attack by an anti-coup suicide bomber in Myanmar. The claim is misleading; the image of burning tanks was taken in Vietnam in 1965, while the second photo circulated in news reports from June 2021 about a man in Vietnam who was arrested for allegedly beating a child. The photo was published here on Facebook on January 22, 2022.It has been shared more than 500 times. A screenshot of the misleading Facebook

  • Lindsey Graham says he 'absolutely' still considers Biden a friend as he supports the president's decision to nominate a Black woman for the Supreme Court

    Graham and Biden haven't spoken to each other since the president took office, the Republican senator told Politico.

  • Marc Short, Pence's former chief of staff, reportedly testified before Jan. 6 committee

    Marc Short, Pence's former chief of staff, reportedly testified before Jan. 6 committee

  • Ohio judge blocks law requiring fetal tissue to be cremated after abortion

    An Ohio judge on Wednesday granted a preliminary injunction blocking a state law that would require embryonic and fetal tissue to be cremated or buried after an abortion.The big picture: This is the second time Hamilton County Judge Alison Hatheway has temporarily blocked Senate Bill 27. She first did last April, days before it was scheduled to go into effect. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In Wednesday's order, Hatheway said the bill would not go into