Ex-TPG Executive McGlashan Pleads Guilty in College Scandal

(Bloomberg) -- Former TPG Capital LP executive Bill McGlashan admitted to paying $50,000 to boost his son’s test scores, the latest parent to plead guilty in the U.S. college admissions scandal as the ranks of those fighting the charges thin.

McGlashan, 57, acknowledged aiding and abetting a fraud and will serve three months in prison and pay a $250,000 fine under an agreement with federal prosecutors. He is the 30th parent, of more than three dozen charged, to admit guilt in a sprawling case that has claimed prominent figures from finance, industry and entertainment.

“Guilty,” McGlashan declared on Wednesday, appearing at a hearing by video conference in a gray suit and dark blue tie.

McGlashan had professed his innocence for months since charges were announced in March 2019 against him and parents including former Pimco chief Douglas Hodge, Hot Pockets heiress Michelle Janavs and sitcom star Lori Loughlin. McGlashan, who founded TPG’s growth platform and led the investment firm’s business focused on responsible investing, had been scheduled to go on trial in April.

McGlashan’s plea leaves only eight parents still facing trial this year. Among them are John Wilson, a private equity and real estate executive who allegedly paid bribes to get his children admitted to Harvard, Stanford and the University of Southern California as recruited athletes, and Gamal Abdelaziz, a former Wynn hotel and casino executive accused of paying $300,000 to get his daughter into USC as a basketball player.

A ninth parent, Robert Zangrillo, was pardoned by former president Donald Trump ahead of his trial.

The government’s key witness in the vast case was the scheme’s admitted mastermind, William “Rick” Singer, a college admissions adviser who agreed to secretly plead guilty and record his conversations with parents. Prosecutors originally alleged that McGlashan had participated in both parts of Singer’s plot -- one in which a Singer associate fixed his son’s ACT score and a second, “side door” racket in which the U.S. said he discussed paying $250,000 to get his son into USC as a purported football recruit.

McGlashan’s lawyers later said his son applied to USC as a legitimate candidate and then withdrew his application.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop the side door allegations and several conspiracy charges, including money-laundering conspiracy. McGlashan agreed to plead guilty to aiding and abetting wire fraud and honest services wire fraud, committed against the testing company.

The deal includes two unusual provisions. McGlashan can withdraw his plea if the court imposes a term longer than three months, and he can still pursue an appeal that test scores can’t be considered “property” under the law. If he prevails at the appeals court, he can withdraw his plea.

The case is U.S. v. McGlashan, 19-cr-10080, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts (Boston).

