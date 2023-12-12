Ex-treasurer of MS Coast school cheer club arrested for felony embezzlement. What we know

The former treasurer of the Ocean Springs Middle School cheer booster club is out of jail on bond on a felony embezzlement charge, Ocean Springs Police Chief Ryan Lemaire said.

Kasi Mitchell, 48, is accused of embezzling at least $24,000 from the club over about one year ending in November. Mitchell surrendered to police Monday and was released on a $5,000 bond.

Lemaire said the investigation started after the booster club’s president reported the missing money. When police learned of the alleged theft, the account had a balance of $70.

“They were supposed to go to a competition, but they didn’t have enough money to go,” Lemaire said, and that’s when the theft was discovered.

After reviewing the club’s financial records and tracking withdrawals on the booster club account, Lemaire said, investigators determined that Mitchell primarily withdrew the money she allegedly stole from ATMs at various Mississippi Coast casinos.

After her arrest, police said, Mitchell declined to talk to police investigators.

Police are continuing the investigation and said more charges could follow.

A felony embezzlement charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison and up to a $25,000 fine or both.

To report information, call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211.