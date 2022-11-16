Ex-treasurer's office employee accused of stealing county funds

MUNCIE, Ind. — A now-former employee in the Delaware County treasurer's office is accused of stealing county funds.

Kimberly Ann Shoemaker-Bennett, 58, was arrested Tuesday on preliminary counts of official misconduct, fraud and theft.

An investigation by the Delaware County Sheriff's Department began Oct. 12 when County Treasurer Ed Carroll reported Shoemaker-Bennett had been dismissed after her cash drawer in the office was short $79.75 on Oct. 4 and $500 on Oct. 10.

The treasurer said Shoemaker-Bennett on Oct. 3 had been demoted from head bookkeeper to cashier due to "carelessness" with her work duties, according to an affidavit.

More:Ex-Muncie Sanitary District official Barton gets probation for corruption conviction

When interviewed by an investigator on Oct. 26, the Muncie woman denied taking any funds from the office.

"According to multiple workers at the treasurer's office, it is rare that drawers are short, and a big deal if they are," the deputy wrote.

Shoemaker-Bennett is also accused of twice cashing a check — for $108.49 — she had received from the county.

She allegedly deposited the check in her bank account, via electronic deposit, on Aug. 29, and then cashed the same check at a supermarket on Sept. 7.

The Muncie woman was released from the Delaware County jail on Tuesday after posting a $12,500 bond. As of Wednesday, formal charges in her case had not been filed.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Ex-Delaware County employee arrested for theft, official misconduct