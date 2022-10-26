Ex treasury secretary Mnuchin says U.S. in recession, will continue

House Financial Services Committee hearing on oversight of the Treasury Department's and Federal Reserve's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic response on Capitol Hill in Washington
·1 min read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Former U.S. treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Wednesday he believed the United States was in a recession and said this would continue.

Speaking at Riyadh's flagship investment conference FII, he said: "I think we'll probably see a peak of 4.5% 10-year rates."

"I think you are going to see inflation in the U.S. begin to come under control, it will probably be a two-year period," he added.

He said the U.S. and China must learn to co-exist. He added that the Middle East's economic issues need to be dealt with regionally.

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi and Rachna Uppal in Riyadh and Ghaida Ghantous in Dubai; Writing by Yousef Saba, Editing by William Maclean)

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Be Adding Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) To Your Watchlist Today?

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Poor corporate report cards in U.S., Asia point to economic pain

    (Reuters) -U.S. companies from tech giants Alphabet and Microsoft to GE and toymaker Mattel reported big slowdowns in growth or warned things were going to get worse, fanning recession fears and driving down stocks. The gloomy reports spilled into Asia on Wednesday, with South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc saying the memory chip market is facing "unprecedented deterioration" and it plans to cut investment next year by more than 50%. South Korean flat-screen maker LG Display Co Ltd posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss.

  • In 'unprecedented' global chip slump, SK Hynix to halve investment as recession looms

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's SK Hynix Inc warned on Wednesday of an "unprecedented deterioration" in memory chip demand, deepening fears of global recession, and said it would slash investment after quarterly profit tumbled 60%. The world's second-largest memory chipmaker, whose clients include Apple Inc, said its investment in 2023 will be cut by more than 50% - an echo of cuts the memory chip industry endured in the 2008-09 financial crisis that provides a stark portrait of the depth of a worldwide slowdown in tech demand. "We are hoping that the market will stabilise to some extent by second half of next year, but we are not ruling out the possibility of a longer downturn," Kevin Noh, Chief Marketing Officer at SK Hynix, told analysts.

  • Asian stocks follow Wall St up on hopes of rate hikes easing

    Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday as hopes rose that the Federal Reserve might ease off plans for interest rate hikes and Britain installed its third prime minister this year. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index gained after bond prices rose, suggesting some investors expect the Fed to ease off rate hikes as economic activity cools. Traders see weaker U.S. housing prices and other data as support for a “dial back” of Fed plans at its December meeting, said Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank in a report.

  • Crypto Markets See Largest Short Liquidations in 15 Months; Ether Leads Token Surge

    Crypto exchange FTX saw some $500 million in liquidations alone, a larger-than-usual figure.

  • 'Unparalleled' response to any NK nuclear test: SK

    STORY: Washington and its allies believe North Korea could be about to resume nuclear bomb testing for the first time since 2017."We agreed that an unparalleled scale of response would be necessary if North Korea pushes ahead with a seventh nuclear test," South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong told a news conference in Tokyo.U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Washington's commitment to defending Japan and South Korea is "iron clad", and called Pyongyang's provocations "reckless and deeply destabilizing to the region".Sherman said the United States remains committed to dialogue with North Korea without preconditions.North Korea has been carrying out weapons tests at an unprecedented pace this year, firing more than two dozen ballistic missiles, including one that flew over Japan.

  • China fiscal deficit balloons to nearly $1 trillion as economy cools

    China's fiscal deficit ballooned to an all-time high of nearly $1 trillion in the first nine months of the year, analysis of government data by Bloomberg showed, as a real estate crisis and tax rebates to boost a cooling economy emptied government coffers.

  • See 'Call Me Kat' Star Mayim Bialik and the Cast's Heartbreaking Leslie Jordan Tributes

    The 'Call Me Kat' cast, including 'Big Bang Theory' actress Mayim Bialik, posted emotional Instagram tributes after Leslie Jordan's sudden death on October 24 at age 67.

  • Russia withdraws submarine missile carriers from Black Sea

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 24 OCTOBER 2022, 15:29 The Russian submarine missile carriers which threatened critical targets in Ukraine have been withdrawn to their bases, where it is likely that they will replenish their missile arrays.

  • Intel CEO Calls U.S. Chip Restrictions on China ‘Inevitable’

    On Oct.7, the Commerce Department announced new controls on exports of chips and semiconductor-manufacturing equipment to China to protect U.S. national-security interests.

  • China chip imports drop 12.4% year-on-year in September - govt data

    China's chip imports fell 12.4 percent in September, according to official customs data published on Monday, continuing a decline amid tensions with the United States and an ongoing chip shortage. The country imported 47.6 billion chip units during the month, compared with 54.3 billion units in September 2021, according to the data, which had been due for release earlier this month but was delayed due to the Communist Party Congress. In the first nine months of 2021, China imported 417.1 billion units of chips, down 12.8 percent year-on-year.

  • China ADRs plunge as Xi's new team sparks worries over economy's path

    (Reuters) -U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies slumped on Monday after President Xi Jinping's new leadership team sparked investor concerns that ideology-driven policies would be prioritized at the cost of private sector growth. The iShares MSCI China ETF tanked 10%, tracking its steepest one-day drop ever. "The concern is that the Chinese government is continuing to move to a more socialist economic model under Xi which may require Chinese companies to place ever more focus on social goals rather than profitability," said Rick Meckler, a partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon.

  • Volkswagen: we have never had supply chain shortages like today

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen is entering into direct purchase agreements in unprecedented areas to tackle the worst supply chain shortages the company has seen, its purchasing chief Murat Aksel said on Tuesday. The carmaker was also building a database to help predict geopolitical, natural and supply chain risks ahead of time, as it did for financial risks after the 2008 financial crisis, Aksel added. Volkswagen was experiencing a shift in power from a buyer's market to one where the carmaker was increasingly a smaller and less powerful customer for suppliers in newly important areas, such as software, Aksel said in his speech at the Automobilwoche Kongress conference.

  • (Countdown): U.S airlines ranked by mishandled baggage

    A new report — from the U.S. Department of Transportation — provides the rate of mishandled bags per 100 bags enplaned.

  • Analysis-Biden's EV minerals cash fruitless without permitting reform

    President Joe Biden last week doled out $2.8 billion to miners developing new U.S. sources of lithium, nickel, copper and other EV minerals, as well as battery parts manufacturers and recyclers. Both measures aim to spur domestic mining and push the country closer to Biden's goal for half of all new U.S. vehicles to be electric by 2030. Biden's administration has also opposed permits for several proposed mines.

  • U.S. nitrogen exports jump as Europe scrambles for fertilizer

    U.S. exports of nitrogen fertilizers jumped to a multi-year high this summer after surging natural gas prices in Europe drove up costs of producing the crop nutrient there, making U.S. shipments more competitive. The brisk U.S. sales highlight the far-reaching effect of the war in Ukraine on global food and energy supplies. Russia, under financial sanctions, is a major producer of fertilizer and natural gas, key in making nitrogen products to boost yields of corn and other crops.

  • Oil Prices Fall. China’s Economy Grew More Than Expected but Demand Is Still Sluggish.

    China’s economy bounces back more strongly than expected in the third quarter but consumer demand remains sluggish.

  • Ford Earnings Will Disappoint. Its Outlook Matters More.

    Wednesday evening, Ford will report third-quarter numbers. Wall Street is looking for operating profit of $1.8 billion from $36.4 billion in sales.

  • Dirty shrimp farms are punching a huge hole in the environment. A.I. could cut it in half

    Cutting-edge technology like A.I. has the potential to help the age-old practice of fish-farming become more environmentally friendly.

  • Why Baidu, Dingdong, and Pinduoduo Stocks Crashed on Monday

    Chinese President Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term as leader of the People's Republic on Sunday -- and U.S.-listed Chinese tech stocks promptly fell off a cliff as a result. As of 11:05 a.m. ET, shares of internet search giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) are down 16.6%, while e-commerce platforms Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) have fallen 18.9% and 28.8%, respectively. What does a continuation -- not even a change -- in the leadership structure of the Chinese government have to do with the price of Chinese tech stocks, you ask?