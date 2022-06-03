Ex-trooper sentenced for illegal gun sales

Jun. 3—GUILFORD COUNTY — A former State Highway Patrol trooper from northeastern Guilford County was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for unlawfully transporting and dealing in firearms.

Timothy Jay Norman, 47, of Browns Summit, pleaded guilty in March to dealing in firearms without a license, and he was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Greensboro to 37 months in prison, U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Hairston announced. Norman also was ordered to pay a $15,000 fine and will face three years of supervised release.

According to court-filed documents, in January 2021 the FBI learned that Norman was selling firearms to various people, including a convicted felon, while employed as a trooper. Among the weapons were some decommissioned highway patrol service weapons.

Records also showed that Norman had purchased 36 firearms since Jan. 1, 2021.

On July 7, 2021, investigating agencies executed a search warrant on Norman's home and seized thousands of rounds of ammunition and over 50 firearms. In Norman's patrol car, they found two more firearms, including one AR-15 rifle. There was also an envelope with over $2,000 in cash.