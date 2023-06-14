Ex-Trump Adviser Has 2 Blunt Questions For Whatabouting Republicans

John Bolton, who served as national security adviser to Donald Trump, on Tuesday said two questions should be put to Republicans trying to spin the former president’s arraignment for alleged mishandling of classified documents into an attack on President Joe Biden or Hillary Clinton.

Speaking to CNN’s Jake Tapper, Bolton said to assume — for the purposes of his analysis — that there was a double standard regarding the Espionage Act charges leveled at Trump and the allegations that have been made against Biden and Clinton.

Bolton then said he’d ask those GOPers still defending Trump:

“Is the answer to the double standard to let Donald Trump escape scot-free? Is the answer to the double standard to revert to no standard at all?”

“I think that’s wrong,” continued Bolton, who became a vocal critic of Trump after leaving his administration in September 2019.

Bolton urged those Republicans — such as Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) — to “worry about the others later.”

“This is the decision before you,” he added. “I want Republicans who think Trump should be given a pass to say so explicitly. Don’t whatabout it.”

Watch the interview here: