Ex-Trump adviser Navarro indicted by grand jury

A federal grand jury has indicted Peter Navarro, a former Trump White House adviser, on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress for defying subpoenas from the House Jan. 6 select committee.

The two misdemeanor counts stem from his failure to comply with demands for documents and testimony in the panel’s investigation.

Navarro was indicted on Thursday, and the indictment was unsealed on Friday.

It’s unclear if former President Trump’s former trade adviser had been arrested following his indictment. According to court records unsealed Friday, a federal judge had ordered that the case remain sealed until an arrest warrant could be executed.

Navarro is expected to make an initial court appearance Friday afternoon.

The House voted to hold Navarro in contempt in April, referring him to the Justice Department for criminal charges.

If convicted, he faces the possibility of up to a year in jail and $100,000 in fines for each count.

The select committee subpoenaed Navarro in February, seeking documents and testimony about Trump allies’ efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the panel’s chairman, said in a letter to Navarro that lawmakers were seeking more information about his public claims that more than a hundred lawmakers were on board with those efforts.

“And, because you have already discussed these and other relevant issues in your recently published book, in interviews with reporters, and, among other places, on a podcast, we look forward to discussing them with you, too,” Thompson wrote.

The former White House aide also revealed this week that he had been served a grand jury subpoena as part of the Justice Department’s own investigation — a sign that federal law enforcement has begun scrutinizing the highest levels of the Trump administration.

That revelation came in a lawsuit Navarro filed on Tuesday against House Democrats challenging the select committee’s subpoena.

The select committee has scheduled a public hearing on Thursday to begin reporting its findings after nearly a year of investigating the attack on the Capitol and interviewing more than a thousand witnesses.

Updated at 12:34 p.m.

