Ex-Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Accuses Mike Pence Of Treason In Bonkers Rant

Peter Navarro, former trade adviser to Donald Trump, accused Mike Pence of treason for refusing to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election ― a power the vice president does not have.

He also seems to think Trump’s vice president should have been more loyal to the president than to the country.

Speaking on the right-wing Newsmax network on Monday, Navarro ― who was indicted last month for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection ― said:

“The reason why I think Pence is guilty of treason, to at least President Trump and perhaps to this country, is that he acted on the basis of a flawed legal opinion concocted by his own general counsel that he did not share with either the president or with the president’s White House legal counsel. Due process plus duty to the commander in chief required you to do that.”

Treason is the only crime specifically defined in the U.S. Constitution. It’s an act of war by an American against the United States or giving aid and comfort to the nation’s enemies.

It is not personal disloyalty to a president who is trying to subvert the Constitution and remain in office despite losing the election.

But Navarro has his own definition ― and then went even further in his attack on Pence, calling him a traitor.

“So by the time Jan. 6 rolled around, Pence’s actions were kind of baked into the cake based on both traitorous activity with respect to the president and flawed legal opinions,” he said:

Navarro: The reason why I think the Pence is guilty of treason to at least Trump and perhaps in this country is that he acted on the basis of a flawed legal opinion pic.twitter.com/qq9YiL9bkG — Acyn (@Acyn) July 12, 2022

Navarro earlier this year also called Pence a “traitor” and compared him to a character in “Julius Caesar.”

Story continues

“It was a tragedy that Mike Pence decided to be a traitor to the American Caesar of Trump,” he said in March on Newsmax, according to Salon. “I liken it in [my book] to a Shakespearean moment, the ‘Et tu, Brute?’ moment.”

Now Navarro’s taking a step further and accusing Pence of treason ― to Trump and “perhaps” the nation ― left his critics aghast on Twitter:

The right to remain silent is a concept lost on this weirdo. https://t.co/c85gn6gAuw — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) July 12, 2022

What Navarro claims is a "flawed legal opinion" is also known as.... The Constitution. https://t.co/mm0EUjhKSq — HawaiiDelilah™ votes DEMOCRATIC BLUE (@HawaiiDelilah) July 12, 2022

Here’s unhinged maniac Peter Navarro projecting his treason on Mike Pence, then casually throwing Paul Gosar & Ted Cruz under the bus.



Good times…. Good times… pic.twitter.com/dE4u0LV5GU — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) July 12, 2022

“Treason to Trump”… Yeah… Totally not a cult.



Peter Navarro is so batshit it makes Gordon Liddy’s shenanigans seem sane. https://t.co/PraYe8pDiO — Hadley Sheley (@HadleySheley) July 12, 2022

Yes it's treasonous to the president, if not the country, to act on an arguably flawed legal opinion.🙄



This man actually thinks he knows things and understands the law. https://t.co/owtdcVB7m3 — Khashoggi’s Ghost 🇺🇦🌻 (@UROCKlive1) July 12, 2022

"Pence is guilty of treason to at least Trump." https://t.co/ZgvwYuJx0Dpic.twitter.com/BZ7gXHvTnz — Sir Humphrey 🇺🇦 (@bdquinn) July 12, 2022

You can only commit treason against a sovereign authority, Pete. In the United States, that's the people. It's literally not possible to commit treason against a president. https://t.co/xierfX9kdN — Michael G. Bazemore Pro-choice IS pro-life (@deepwatermike) July 12, 2022

This is the epitome of authoritarianism. You cannot commit treason against a singular person in a democracy. POTUS is head of state, not The State. He is a man in a job, not a king or a god. No matter how much they try to present Trump as one or both. https://t.co/1RTnhWZaKO — Beth Martin (@cliothemuse) July 12, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.