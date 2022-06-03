Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro indicted for contempt of Congress over Jan. 6 probe

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brigid Kennedy, Staff Writer
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Peter Navarro
    American economist and author
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021
Peter Navarro.
Peter Navarro. Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A federal grand jury has indicted Peter Navarro for contempt of Congress after he refused to cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6. Capitol riot. The indictment was unsealed on Friday.

Navarro, an ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump, is up against two counts of contempt: one for failing to procure documents as demanded by the committee, and the other for failing to comply with a subpoena for his testimony. Navarro had previously claimed he couldn't cooperate with the investigation for reasons of executive privilege, an assertion to which the committee replied by citing passages from his book in which he wrote about topics investigators wanted to discuss, per CNN.

The ex-aide is supposed to appear in court on Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET, CNN reports, per the Justice Department. If convicted, he could face up to a year in jail and $100,000 in fines for each count, adds The Hill.

Also this week, Navarro revealed he'd been served a subpoena as part of the Justice Department's investigation into Jan. 6.

You may also like

COVID vaccines can't keep up with new Omicron subvariants

Elon Musk tells Tesla employees to return to office or resign

Goats are giving firefighters in Northern California an assist

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories