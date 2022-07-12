Ex-Trump Adviser’s Wild Rant Against Pence
Peter Navarro used a Newsmax interview to accuse Mike Pence of treason for not overturning the 2020 presidential election.
Peter Navarro used a Newsmax interview to accuse Mike Pence of treason for not overturning the 2020 presidential election.
The former trade adviser also accused Trump's vice president of "traitorous activity."
NewsmaxFormer Trump White House official Peter Navarro, who helped devise a scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election, declared Monday that former Vice President Mike Pence is “guilty of treason to at least President Trump and perhaps to this country.” Navarro, who has been criminally charged for ignoring a congressional subpoena for testimony over his involvement in Jan. 6, last month unsuccessfully tried to delay his trial, claiming his book tour will occupy too much of his time. A fre
This assessment based on something Carlson literally said
President Joe Biden is set to depart on a controversial trip to the Middle East. He'll make his first stop in Israel, then continue to Saudi Arabia to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who U.S. intelligence officials say is responsible for the 2018 killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. CBS News Washington correspondent Christina Ruffini reports from the White House.
An offensive line move was dubbed the Patriots' best move of the 2022 offseason
Police said Payne was reportedly riding an electric scooter in Statesboro when he was hit by a car. Officials say they are still looking for the driver of the car.
U.S. tax commissioner Charles Rettig will face questions from legislators over how two former FBI officials vilified by former President Donald Trump were targeted for intensive tax audits, lawmakers and the Internal Revenue Service said on Monday. The Senate Finance Committee will hold a closed-door hearing on July 26 into the circumstances of tax audits for former FBI director James Comey and FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, said Senator Ron Wyden, the panel's chairman, in an emailed statement.
Ahead of criminal contempt trial, Bannon offers to testify before Jan. 6 committee
Committee aides declined to provide the names of any witnesses who may be planning to testify on Tuesday, citing “concerns we’ve had for witness security and the potential for harassment.”
As the weather heats up, check out one of these lakeside towns for swimming, kayaking, fishing and more.
Environmentalist group wants to make it 'impossible to own a huge polluting 4x4 in the world’s urban areas' by going around letting the air out of SUVs' tires.
Fox NewsDays after spinning June’s strong jobs report as “America’s employment crisis,” Fox News is now concerned that the month-long drop in sky-high fuel costs could potentially be a bad thing for “mom-and-pop gas stations.”As gas prices surged during the first half of the year, Fox News relentlessly blamed the White House for the increased pain at the pump, claiming it was due to President Joe Biden deliberately harming the oil industry and his decision to shut down the uncompleted Keystone X
Brittney Griner remains jailed in a pre-trial detention facility outside Moscow. What are conditions like in a Russian prison? They can be brutal.
Elon Musk said on Monday it was time for Donald Trump to "hang up his hat and sail into the sunset," days after the former U.S. President mocked the billionaire at a political rally and called him a "bulls*** artist."
A lot of big witnesses have been ordered to testify starting next week including Graham, Rudy Giuliani, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and others.
Trump's former White House chief strategist has had a lot of jobs in Washington, D.C., here's what to know about him.
The Yankees are comfortably ahead of the Red Sox in the AL East, but this weekend proved they should be anything but comfortable facing Boston in a playoff series, writes our John Tomase.
Pence became a figure whose fealty to Trump largely defined his time as vice president, Mark Leibovich told Insider.
(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s current account surplus hit a record of $70.1 billion in the second quarter of the year, as surging revenues from energy and commodity exports helped offset the impact of US and European sanctions imposed over President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWuhan University F
Sarah Matthews, 2013 Hoover High graduate, is expected to testify at Tuesday's House Select Committee on Jan. 6, according to a CNN report.